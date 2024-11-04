Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

Don't expect a clear answer on Tuesday night; Growing cost of climate problems calls for ambitious policy; Amtrak plans to double service in Stanislaus Co; More

8:40 AM PST on November 4, 2024

  • Don't expect a clear answer on Tuesday night (CalMatters)
  • The growing costs of climate problems call for ambitious policy, not business as usual (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Op-Ed: Why Maricopa County should vote yes for transportation tax measure (PIRG)
  • San Francisco is going to vote on turning a highway into a park (Fast Company)
  • New funding will help complete 20-mile Chandler bike path from Burbank to Chatsworth (Burbank Leader)
  • The U.S. needs a national high-speed rail plan (HSRail)
  • Amtrak plan to double service in Stanislaus County (Aol.com)
  • Highway trust fund spending doesn't always mean real "spending" or economic activity (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Diminished outdoor dining is a real loss (Slate)
  • Spain's deadly floods trapped people in cars and garages (BBC)
  • Why aren't hydrogen cars a thing? Hmmm (Popular Science)
  • Canada is about to unveil plan to cap emissions (Reuters)
  • Courtyards can help make apartment buildings kid-friendly (Bloomberg)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Vehicle Safety Standards

America Walks Urges Support for Stronger Vehicle Safety Standards

NHTSA has proposed safety standards to redesign vehicles with dangerous front ends. But it doesn't do nearly enough to keep pedestrians safe, says America Walks

November 1, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Summit Asks: How Great Could Bay Area Public Transit Be?

A short summit brought together a who's who of advocates, officials, and leaders to talk about their vision for the future of public transportation in the Bay Area.

November 1, 2024
Streetsblog USAElections

Public Transportation Is On the Ballot Across America

Here are just a few of the races we'll be watching on Tuesday.

November 1, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesStephanie Wiggins

Metro Breaks Ground on Early Phase of Southeast Gateway Light Rail Construction

The initial $7 billion SE Gateway Line segment will extend 14.5 miles from Artesia to the South L.A. community of Florence, with connections to the Metro A and C Lines

November 1, 2024
