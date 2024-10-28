Monday’s Headlines

- Another pedestrian death raises the question: how are we failing so badly with Vision Zero? (KQED)
- New "express" lanes don't work as intended (SF Chronicle)
- More on transit funding
- Humboldt Transit Authority will get intercity express line (Lost Coast Outpost, Redheaded Blackbelt)
- Santa Barbara gets $70 million (Noozhawk)
- Dodger fans discover public transit (New York Times)
- CARB considers rules to increase electric, decrease gas-powered motorcycles (CalMatters)
- Tesla is testing self-driving taxis in the Bay Area using its employees (Fortune, SF Chronicle)
- How the build environment affects your mood (Planetizen)
- Consumers don't want immediate delivery (Transport Topics)
