Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Why are we failing so badly on Vision Zero?

8:50 AM PDT on October 28, 2024

Image: Hippo PX via Creative Commons

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Eyes on the Street: New Curb-Protected Bike Lanes at 26th and Broadway in Santa Monica

Bergamot area first-last mile bike/walk/bus upgrades are designed to improve access and safety for people using the Metro E Line 28th Street/Bergamot Station

October 28, 2024
Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

The People Behind America’s Game-Changing Local Infrastructure Grants

The Biden Administration unlocked unprecedented opportunities for local leaders to build transportation infrastructure without their state governments getting involved — if they could beat out the competition. We talk to three mayors who cracked the code.

October 28, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Call to Action: Help Make Great Highway Park Permanent

It's down to the wire and polls are tight. Advocates urge everyone who can to lend a hand

October 28, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Guest Post: Where do Mayoral Candidates Stand on Safe Streets?

It's a popular issue with voters. But deciphering positions can be challenging. Here's a look at the records.

October 25, 2024
See all posts