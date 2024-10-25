Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

7:58 AM PDT on October 25, 2024

  • Much more must be done: Vigil held for pedestrian killed in San Francisco (Local News Matters)
  • Ten years of protected bike lanes (CalBike)
  • More local celebrations of state transit funding:
    • FAX in Fresno: $52.1 million (Fresnoland, KMPH)
    • Millions for rail corridor in San Diego and Orange County (KPBS)
    • $81 million to get SMART to Healdsburg (Senate)
    • $240 million for Central Valley (The Sun)
    • $231 million for Southeast Gateway Line on LA Metro (Urbanize)
  • California transportation agencies call for equity committee applicants (Plumas Sun)
  • The climate bond - Prop 4 - seeks to avoid future costs by investing now (Sonoma News)
  • What can be learned from a survey of Bay Area candidates (KRCB)
  • Some transportation ballot measures around the country (SmartCitiesDive)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

