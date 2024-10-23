Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

How LA can reduce traffic, build housing, and pull off the Olympics; Is there a plan for saving Bay Area transit? More police are using e-bikes to pull over cars; More

8:37 AM PDT on October 23, 2024

  • How LA can increase reduce traffic, build housing, and pull off the Olympics (Slate)
  • LA's vision of a car-free Olympics "running short on money"? Just do it (LA Times)
  • Is there even a plan to help Bay Area public transit? (Mercury News)
  • San Francisco still working on the idea of a new subway on Geary Blvd (SF Gate)
  • Napa transit not ready to offer fare-free bus rides (Mass Transit)
  • Police are using e-bikes to pull cars over for traffic stops (Electrek)
  • E-bikes are not "cheating" (Cycling Weekly)
  • Federal funding will widen Highway 99 in Tulare (Sierra Sun Times)
  • What are the international spillover effects of climate policies? (Bank Underground)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

