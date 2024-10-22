Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Not much progress in the hydrogen space, but CA is still investing; Caltrans creates equity tool; Saving BART; More

8:32 AM PDT on October 22, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • US is not making much progress on clean hydrogen - and transparency is a big problem (Canary Media)
  • But California is bent on investing in it (NGT News)
  • Law that changes definition of a "major transit stop" could have a profound impact on housing development (CoxCastle)
  • Going to the World Series game? For goodness sake, take public transit! (The Source)
  • Can the Bay Area save BART? (SF Chronicle)
  • Caltrans creates equity tool to learn from past mistakes (Silicon Valley)
  • Malibu "fights" to make its stretch of Pacific Coast highway less dangerous (LA Times)
  • San Benito County voters to consider growth limits (Mercury News)
  • Kern County approves carbon capture project that will prolong fossil fuel use but make $$ (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

High-Speed Rail Open House on Wednesday

October 22, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Planned Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Spark Division in West Hollywood Politics

Dueling rallies last week saw bike advocates face off against anti-bike-lane advocates

October 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

‘Rage Against the Machine’: The Daily Toll of Cars in 18 Images

In this excerpt from "The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy," author Vishaan Chakrabarti gives a powerful visual breakdown of how car dependency impacts our places.

October 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAHousing

President Sprawl? What’s With Pols Talking About Developing Federal Land?

The federal government's job should be "to make sure that all people have the choice of living in the community that they choose and that they’re able to afford to live there,” said one activist.

October 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAVision Zero

How Atlanta Passed Its Right-On-Red Ban

Atlantans can not turn right on red anymore — and could be a major step forward in making streets safer.

October 22, 2024
