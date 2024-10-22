Tuesday’s Headlines

- US is not making much progress on clean hydrogen - and transparency is a big problem (Canary Media)
- But California is bent on investing in it (NGT News)
- Law that changes definition of a "major transit stop" could have a profound impact on housing development (CoxCastle)
- Going to the World Series game? For goodness sake, take public transit! (The Source)
- Can the Bay Area save BART? (SF Chronicle)
- Caltrans creates equity tool to learn from past mistakes (Silicon Valley)
- Malibu "fights" to make its stretch of Pacific Coast highway less dangerous (LA Times)
- San Benito County voters to consider growth limits (Mercury News)
- Kern County approves carbon capture project that will prolong fossil fuel use but make $$ (CalMatters)
