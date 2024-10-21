Monday’s Headlines

- Why widening highways doesn't reduce traffic (Yale Climate Connections)
- Road deaths rival the number of homicides as Sacramento considers state of emergency (Sacramento Bee)
- ICYMI: Speed cameras issue unbiased tickets (The Conversation)
- Caltrans holding workshops on its Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Program (Plumas Sun)
- To celebrate fifty years of business, Specialized is offering free bike tune-ups for any bike this weekend (Cycling News, Bike Rumor)
- San Diego North County transit ridership seeing a rebound (San Diego Union Tribune)
- MTS approves $25 fine for fare evaders on San Diego transit (CBS8)
- What can happen if we stop using GPS to navigate (LAist)
- California Transportation Commission allocates $4 billion for mostly highways (and some rail and other projects)
- Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) needs to build political support (Mass Transit)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF