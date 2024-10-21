Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Why widening highways doesn't reduce traffic; Road deaths rival the number of homicides; San Diego transit fare evaders face $25 fine; Stop relying on GPS; More

8:39 AM PDT on October 21, 2024

Photo: Mass Transit

  • Why widening highways doesn't reduce traffic (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Road deaths rival the number of homicides as Sacramento considers state of emergency (Sacramento Bee)
  • ICYMI: Speed cameras issue unbiased tickets (The Conversation)
  • Caltrans holding workshops on its Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Program (Plumas Sun)
  • To celebrate fifty years of business, Specialized is offering free bike tune-ups for any bike this weekend (Cycling News, Bike Rumor)
  • San Diego North County transit ridership seeing a rebound (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • MTS approves $25 fine for fare evaders on San Diego transit (CBS8)
  • What can happen if we stop using GPS to navigate (LAist)
  • California Transportation Commission allocates $4 billion for mostly highways (and some rail and other projects)
  • Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) needs to build political support (Mass Transit)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

