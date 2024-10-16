Wednesday’s Headlines

- SF Muni sees highest ridership in September since COVID (Mass Transit, SF Chronicle)
- So does LA Metro (Progressive Railroading)
- Report documents transit agency efforts on equity (Smart Cities Dive)
- New federal bill could give Amtrak a tool to force freight companies to comply with passenger priority laws (Progressive Railroading)
- No, a plastic skeleton in the passenger seat does not make a carpool (New York Times, Sacramento Bee)
- The exciting power of a e-bike (Next Avenue)
- More on bill to prevent gas price spikes (Cal Matters, LA Times, Sacramento Bee, Mercury News)
- US Supreme Court declines to hear Uber's challenge to CA gig worker law (Reuters)
- Supreme Court is a threat to California's climate policies (Politico)
- Should we trust Zillow's climate risk data? (Heatmap)
