Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Ridership up at SF Muni, LA Metro; Bill could give Amtrak a way to enforce passenger priority; US Supreme Court is a threat to CA climate policies; More

8:31 AM PDT on October 16, 2024

California Highway Patrol

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Fresno

Fresno Is Updating its Active Transportation Plan: Workshops

Residents are asked to provide comments about their safety and accessibility concerns.

October 17, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesEvents

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2024 – Open Thread

Sunday's Heart of L.A. event was the 56th iteration of Los Angeles' popular open streets festival, CicLAvia

October 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Talking Headways Podcast: Transit Themed Rock Music

Meet a band that writes exclusively about the car-free life on public transit. And it rocks!

October 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

How Boomtown Austin is Thinking Beyond Highways

The City of Austin’s booming population presents a unique challenge — how to manage mobility and safety in a rapidly growing region.

October 16, 2024
See all posts