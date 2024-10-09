- Long Beach Looks To Reform Parking Requirements (Watchdog)
- More On Metro/LADOT Bus-Only Lane Enforcement (Daily News)
- Caltrans South Pasadena 710 Freeway Homes Are For Sale (Pasadena Now, SGV Tribune)
- Primer on Bay Area's Muni Funding Measure (KTVU)
- More on Opposition to Muni Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
- New Ped. Bridge Opens in Newport Beach (Register)
- Proposed Fed. Rule Could Change Front of Big Deadly Cars in USA (Slate)
- Irvine PD Really Proud of New Cybertruck (Register)
- Helene Showed Need for New Type of Transpo. Planning (Wired)
- SoCal Blanketed by Thick, Cool, Fog (Union-Trib)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Long Beach parking, LA Bus-Only Lane Enforcement, Caltrans Houses, Bay Area Transit Measure, Irvine Cybertruck, Extreme Weather, and more...
