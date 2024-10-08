Tuesday’s Headlines

- CalBike Grades a "Mostly Good" Legislative Session
- Watered Down Safety Measures Installed in West Portal in SF (SFGate)
- Auditor Slams SANDAG for Withholding Information, Bad Toll Contract (Union-Trib)
- Rendering of How Brightline HSR Could Connect with CAHSR (Urbanize LA)
- Visualization of High-speed Rail in Downtown S.F. (CAHSRA)
- Mayoral Candidates in Sac. Debate Maintaining Cities 200 Parks (SacBee)
- Proposed New Signage for Venice Boardwalk Bans Scooters/E-bikes (YoVenice)
- 'Bike Mayor' vs. Bas for Alameda County Supervisor District 5 (Oaklandside)
- LA County Reformist D.A. Heading Towards Massive Defeat (LAT)
- West Coast Goes from Heat Wave to Thick Fog (OCRegister)
Six Reasons Why a Big Truck, SUV or Van is More Likely to Kill You in a Crash
Turn and Face the Strange Ch-ch-changes: Observations and Recommendations from a Week Without Driving
I used my age-appropriate tricycle and quickly discovered that a line on the side of the street is not adequate to let me feel safe riding on a moderately busy street.
Monday’s Headlines
US Supremes Side with Uber/Lyft Over State in Labor Dispute, Saturday was a Bad Day for BART, Caltrans Adding Bike Lanes to "Busy Friars Road" in SD, Erosion Threatens Beach in Encinitas, More...
Week Without Driving Day 4: Too Much Magic Bus
The Santa Rosa City Bus clearly prioritizes customer care, excellent service, and friendliness.