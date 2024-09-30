Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Even a Widening Caltrans Thinks Is Unimportant and They Admit Has Questionable Value Can Get $100 Million in Funding, More on Governor Signing 'Complete Streets' Bill, Newsom Vetoes Speed Warning Bill, More...

9:52 AM PDT on September 30, 2024

Governor Gavin Newsom addressing the public via Twitter about the May Revision of his state budget proposal.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Automatic Speed Enforcement

Ding! Governor Vetos Bill That Would Have Required Alert for Speeding Drivers

“If the Governor knew what it felt like to wake up each day without your child because of a speeding driver, he wouldn’t have hesitated for a single moment to sign this bill,”

September 30, 2024
Caltrans

Report Details the Unfulfilled Promise of Complete Streets in Caltrans Projects

September 30, 2024
State Capitol Updates

Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill

Finally! State law will require Caltrans to plan and build a transportation system for everyone who uses California roads.

September 27, 2024
Streetsblog USAUSDOT

The Insider: How to Blow the Whistle on a Federal Transportation Agency

September 27, 2024
See all posts