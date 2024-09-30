- Even a Widening Caltrans Thinks Is Unimportant and They Admit Has Questionable Value Can Get $100 Million in Funding (SacBee)
- More on Governor Signing 'Complete Streets' Bill (E&E)
- Newsom Vetoes Speed Warning Bill, More on This Later... (SFChron)
- Newsom Sides with Autonomous Vehicles, Vetos Safety Regs (Chron)
- Gov. Signs Bill Authorizing Speed Cameras in Malibu (Malibu Times)
- HSR Needs to Buy More Land (Fresno Bee)
- Why Isn't Vision Zero Working in SoCal? (SD Union-Tribune)
- Bakersfield Seeks Input on Bike/Ped. Plan (Bakersfield.com)
- Long Beach Airport Inches Closer to Carbon Neutrality (LB Post)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Even a Widening Caltrans Thinks Is Unimportant and They Admit Has Questionable Value Can Get $100 Million in Funding, More on Governor Signing 'Complete Streets' Bill, Newsom Vetoes Speed Warning Bill, More...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Ding! Governor Vetos Bill That Would Have Required Alert for Speeding Drivers
“If the Governor knew what it felt like to wake up each day without your child because of a speeding driver, he wouldn’t have hesitated for a single moment to sign this bill,”
Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill
Finally! State law will require Caltrans to plan and build a transportation system for everyone who uses California roads.