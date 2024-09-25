Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit agencies face huge budget gap; Caltrain says power outage was due to outside interference; The risks of self-fulfilling travel forecasts; More

8:23 AM PDT on September 25, 2024

Image: BART

  • Large Bay Area transit agencies are facing a huge budget gap (SF Examiner, ABC7)
  • Bay Area transit agencies introduce new uniform signs and maps (East Bay Times)
  • Caltrain says power outage that stopped trains was due to outside influence (KTVU)
  • The risks of self-fulfilling travel forecasts (Planetizen)
  • How and where climate change is already impacting transportation, water infrastructure (Pew)
  • Construction on warehouse project stopped, for now - but houses have already been destroyed (LA Times, Daily Bulletin)
  • States got a lot of federal pandemic aid, and many wasted it (Governing)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

City Council Motion on Ending Automatic Road Widening at Public Works Committee Tomorrow

In 2023, L.A. City Council directed city departments to determine how to "eliminate spot road widenings." Public Works Department responded: keep widening roads.

September 25, 2024
Streetsblog USABike-Share

Bicycle Transit Systems Beefs Up to Compete with Lyft After Acquiring BCycle

When the new acquisition finalizes next month, Bicycle Transit will operate in nearly 30 cities — more than three-times as much as its publicly traded competition.

September 25, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Op-Ed: Biking & Rolling Plan Must Be for the Whole City

SFMTA has been conducting community engagement to guide development of a new Biking and Rolling Plan, the first update to the city’s comprehensive plan for active transportation since 2009

September 25, 2024
Driving

The Challenge: A Week Without Driving

Streetsblog boardmember Abby Arnold pledges to go without driving for a week, and to tell Streetsblog readers all about it

September 24, 2024
