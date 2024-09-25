Wednesday’s Headlines

- Large Bay Area transit agencies are facing a huge budget gap (SF Examiner, ABC7)
- Bay Area transit agencies introduce new uniform signs and maps (East Bay Times)
- Caltrain says power outage that stopped trains was due to outside influence (KTVU)
- The risks of self-fulfilling travel forecasts (Planetizen)
- How and where climate change is already impacting transportation, water infrastructure (Pew)
- Construction on warehouse project stopped, for now - but houses have already been destroyed (LA Times, Daily Bulletin)
- States got a lot of federal pandemic aid, and many wasted it (Governing)
