Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Living in a 15-minute city is pretty cool; Off-street parking reform can lower emissions and housing costs; CA law expands ban on requiring more parking for new housing near transit; More

8:47 AM PDT on September 24, 2024

Brussels. Image: Wikimedia

  • Living in a 15-minute neighborhood is pretty cool, actually (Angie Schmitt)
  • New law will expand ban on requiring housing developments to build parking near transit (Long Beach Post)
  • Proving that off-street parking reform can lower emissions and housing costs (ITDP)
  • Los Angeles Metro details “Games Enhanced Transit System” in new report (The Sports Examiner)
  • Caltrain launches all-electric service (Mass Transit)
  • Photos: Europe's car-free plazas were parking lots for years (Politico)
  • California's electric car culture (Legal Planet)
  • Federal money will help install EV fast chargers along state freeways (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Newsom's veto of AB 2448 dashes Riverside County's dreams of becoming an EV hub (Daily Bulletin)
  • CA Democrats take money from big oil and vote against environmental laws (CBS)
  • Appliance Efficiency Paranoia: It's a tactic (Heated)
  • Football team's flight using "clean fuel"? The story is way more complicated than that (LegalPlanet)
  • California sues Exxon for misleading people about plastic recycling (CA Attorney General)
  • HUD is exploring giving renters cash instead of vouchers (NPR)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USACOVID-19

New Crisis for Inter-City Customers As Megabus Goes Bust

"Every time a viable option goes away, it hurts the mobility of everyone and drives more people toward cars," said one activist.

September 24, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoCaltrain

Caltrain Celebrates Electric Service

Some musings about Saturday's Caltrain electrification party and a last victory lap for the start of full service

September 24, 2024
Housing

Legislative Update: Ending Harmful Road Widening, and Redefining “Major Transit Stops”

No road widening requirement for infill housing developments, and refining the definition of a "major transit stop"

September 23, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesThe Valley

Bikeway Briefs: Reseda, Mason, Avenue 51, and MANGo

Santa Monica's MANGo bikeway extension is now open, plus various bikeways around town get finished

September 23, 2024
See all posts