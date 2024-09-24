Tuesday’s Headlines

- Living in a 15-minute neighborhood is pretty cool, actually (Angie Schmitt)
- New law will expand ban on requiring housing developments to build parking near transit (Long Beach Post)
- Proving that off-street parking reform can lower emissions and housing costs (ITDP)
- Los Angeles Metro details “Games Enhanced Transit System” in new report (The Sports Examiner)
- Caltrain launches all-electric service (Mass Transit)
- Photos: Europe's car-free plazas were parking lots for years (Politico)
- California's electric car culture (Legal Planet)
- Federal money will help install EV fast chargers along state freeways (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Newsom's veto of AB 2448 dashes Riverside County's dreams of becoming an EV hub (Daily Bulletin)
- CA Democrats take money from big oil and vote against environmental laws (CBS)
- Appliance Efficiency Paranoia: It's a tactic (Heated)
- Football team's flight using "clean fuel"? The story is way more complicated than that (LegalPlanet)
- California sues Exxon for misleading people about plastic recycling (CA Attorney General)
- HUD is exploring giving renters cash instead of vouchers (NPR)
