Monday’s Headlines

- CARB says CA greenhouse gas emissions are dropping, a bit (CARB, LA Times)
- Is hydrogen the future for powering trains? Uncertain (World Economic Forum)
- Oceanside Transit Center gets a mural (Fox5)
- Planned development at Oceanside Transit Center is determined to have "no significant environmental impact" (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Secret lobbying led to sudden appearance of a bill to water down California's lemon law (CalMatters)
- SF Mayor Breed says city will tow away vehicles people are living in (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland is bristling with surveillance cameras (KQED)
- Can more reserves help even out CA gas prices? Mebbe (Energy at Haas)
- Caltrans selling homes it bought for a freeway it never built; some residents are being left out (CalMatters)
- Newsom signs package of housing bills (LA Times)
