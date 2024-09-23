Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

CARB says CA ghg emissions are dropping; Is hydrogen the future of trains? Well... there are problems; Gov Newsom is signing bills; More

8:43 AM PDT on September 23, 2024

Mural design by Jonny Pucci

  • CARB says CA greenhouse gas emissions are dropping, a bit (CARB, LA Times)
  • Is hydrogen the future for powering trains? Uncertain (World Economic Forum)
  • Oceanside Transit Center gets a mural (Fox5)
  • Planned development at Oceanside Transit Center is determined to have "no significant environmental impact" (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Secret lobbying led to sudden appearance of a bill to water down California's lemon law (CalMatters)
  • SF Mayor Breed says city will tow away vehicles people are living in (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland is bristling with surveillance cameras (KQED)
  • Can more reserves help even out CA gas prices? Mebbe (Energy at Haas)
  • Caltrans selling homes it bought for a freeway it never built; some residents are being left out (CalMatters)
  • Newsom signs package of housing bills (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

