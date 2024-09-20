Friday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Today's Headlines

Lack of oversight led to vote to close Antioch station; Lackey+ want to give HSR funds to gas vehicle owners; Pomona fwy will double in width; Cruise is back; More

8:46 AM PDT on September 20, 2024

Image: Applied Information Group, via MTC

  • Santa Maria public transit showcases small buses (KSBY)
  • Bay Area MTC ready to unveil new, uniform transit maps, signs (KTLA)
  • Federal cut to interest rates could speed up transit projects (USC)
  • Opinion: Public transit is cleaner, faster (Gilroy Dispatch)
  • What SF's Valencia Street can learn from Telegraph Avenue in Oakland (KQED)
  • Lack of state and media oversight allowed the vote to close Antioch rail station (CalMatters)
  • "Buy America" raises its head in Brightline's Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail project (Bloomberg)
  • Lackey and other Republicans want to pull money from high-speed rail to give gas-powered vehicle owners cash payments (Fresno Bee)
  • California cities are not experiencing the same steep rises in congestion and driving at the rest of the country (SF Gate)
  • Freeway in Pomona will be twice as wide when expansion work is done (Daily Bulletin)
  • Project to relocate Hwy 101 ramps in San Mateo is scrapped (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Moorpark highway bridge needs a fence (Thousand Oaks Acorn)
  • Cruise to resume testing self-driving vehicles in California (Reuters)
  • Santa Monica begins next phase of outreach on future use of Santa Monica airport land (Santa Monica Next)
  • Farmers sued by California Forever developers are settling the lawsuits (KQED)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Park(ing) Day

It’s Park(ing) Day Again!

Nineteen years after Park(ing) Day was first launched to get people rethink how we use street space, parklets are common enough that they are no longer shocking or even surprising. But Park(ing) Day still has something to teach.

September 20, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro and Caltrans Planning to Widen 405 Freeway through Carson, Meetings this Week

Between Wilmington Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, Metro and Caltrans are looking to add four new freeway lane sections at a construction cost totaling at least $90-120 million

September 19, 2024
Streetsblog USAPolitics

Opinion: How to Make Half the Country Oppose Safe Streets

Framing Vision Zero as pro-Democrat and anti-Republican alienates potential allies.

September 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Driving is increasing; School drop-off traffic is a huge problem; Driverless vehicles need an army of engineers; Speed warning bill COULD be a breakthrough, if the governor signs it; More

September 19, 2024
