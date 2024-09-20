Friday’s Headlines

- Santa Maria public transit showcases small buses (KSBY)
- Bay Area MTC ready to unveil new, uniform transit maps, signs (KTLA)
- Federal cut to interest rates could speed up transit projects (USC)
- Opinion: Public transit is cleaner, faster (Gilroy Dispatch)
- What SF's Valencia Street can learn from Telegraph Avenue in Oakland (KQED)
- Lack of state and media oversight allowed the vote to close Antioch rail station (CalMatters)
- "Buy America" raises its head in Brightline's Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail project (Bloomberg)
- Lackey and other Republicans want to pull money from high-speed rail to give gas-powered vehicle owners cash payments (Fresno Bee)
- California cities are not experiencing the same steep rises in congestion and driving at the rest of the country (SF Gate)
- Freeway in Pomona will be twice as wide when expansion work is done (Daily Bulletin)
- Project to relocate Hwy 101 ramps in San Mateo is scrapped (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Moorpark highway bridge needs a fence (Thousand Oaks Acorn)
- Cruise to resume testing self-driving vehicles in California (Reuters)
- Santa Monica begins next phase of outreach on future use of Santa Monica airport land (Santa Monica Next)
- Farmers sued by California Forever developers are settling the lawsuits (KQED)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF