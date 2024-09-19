Thursday’s Headlines

- People are driving more than before COVID (Axios)
- School commute traffic is a huge problem for everyone (The Atlantic)
- Speed warning bill could be a traffic safety breakthrough - if Governor Newsom signs it (Bloomberg)
- Driverless vehicles need an army of engineers to operate (Jalopnik)
- Transit app now features safe bike routes (Mass Transit)
- It's art, but also a live map of the LA Metro (LA Downtown News)
- SMART gets $7 million from federal Safe Streets for All program, for bike and pedestrian paths (Mass Transit)
- How BART's new fare evasion gates work (they're not) (SF Standard)
- San Jose is swapping out e-scooter companies (Spotlight)
- Port of Stockton gambles on dirty hydrogen. Environmental groups file suit (Heatmap, Sacramento Bee)
- Politics are getting in the way of San Francisco's climate goals (The Frisc)
- Unwritten rule in the CA legislature: negotiate in secret with lobbyists, not in public (CalMatters)
- Can a carbon market save the Amazon? (The Economist)
- The Kern River is drying up (LA Times)
- San Francisco says Oakland airport renaming is confusing travelers; SF airport sues (SF Standard, Mercury News, Local News Matters)
- City council-commissioned analysis recommends that LA lower rent caps (LAist)
- A new Costco in LA will come with 800 apartments above it (Fast Company)
