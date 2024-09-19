Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Driving is increasing; School drop-off traffic is a huge problem; Driverless vehicles need an army of engineers; Speed warning bill COULD be a breakthrough, if the governor signs it; More

8:45 AM PDT on September 19, 2024

Image: BART

  • People are driving more than before COVID (Axios)
  • School commute traffic is a huge problem for everyone (The Atlantic)
  • Speed warning bill could be a traffic safety breakthrough - if Governor Newsom signs it (Bloomberg)
  • Driverless vehicles need an army of engineers to operate (Jalopnik)
  • Transit app now features safe bike routes (Mass Transit)
  • It's art, but also a live map of the LA Metro (LA Downtown News)
  • SMART gets $7 million from federal Safe Streets for All program, for bike and pedestrian paths (Mass Transit)
  • How BART's new fare evasion gates work (they're not) (SF Standard)
  • San Jose is swapping out e-scooter companies (Spotlight)
  • Port of Stockton gambles on dirty hydrogen. Environmental groups file suit (Heatmap, Sacramento Bee)
  • Politics are getting in the way of San Francisco's climate goals (The Frisc)
  • Unwritten rule in the CA legislature: negotiate in secret with lobbyists, not in public (CalMatters)
  • Can a carbon market save the Amazon? (The Economist)
  • The Kern River is drying up (LA Times)
  • San Francisco says Oakland airport renaming is confusing travelers; SF airport sues (SF Standard, Mercury News, Local News Matters)
  • City council-commissioned analysis recommends that LA lower rent caps (LAist)
  • A new Costco in LA will come with 800 apartments above it (Fast Company)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Advocacy

Sacramento City Council May Declare Emergency Over Traffic Safety

The city faces high and rising injury rates on its roads. The proposal to declare an emergency is appropriate, say advocates, but it needs to be much stronger.

September 18, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGlobal Warming

SPUR Talk: Prop 4, the Climate Bond

A panel of experts breaks down an important bond on the November ballot

September 18, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

Don’t Get Doored – Rosemead Blvd Bike Lanes Need Your Input

Caltrans is taking input on its repaving and possible reconfiguration of Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte, via a survey and a public workshop.

September 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Another Reason We Have a Housing Crisis? Highways!

In urban neighborhoods — especially Black ones — land once set aside for homes was decimated for car drivers.

September 18, 2024
See all posts