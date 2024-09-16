Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Particulate matter pollution is falling; Driving and emissions are higher than ever; Too many students are being driven to school; More

8:38 AM PDT on September 16, 2024

Note: that's a DECREASE in PM pollution; some editors need more coffee before doing headlines

  • Study: 65% decrease in fine particulate pollution over 20 years (CapRadio)
  • What governments are doing to fight climate change (The Good Men Project)
  • US driving and emissions are higher than ever (Bloomberg)
  • Cities clamping down on traffic to help fight emissions (Time)
  • Too many SF students are driven to school (SF Chronicle)
  • Slowly but surely, US school buses are becoming electric (Yale360)
  • Postal workers love the goofy new electric delivery vehicles (Jalopnik)
  • Porterville sues Tulare Regional Transit Agency (Valley Voice)
  • Oakland airport expansion plans face criticism over air quality (Mercury News)
  • Local residents ask for better transit alternatives to Dodger Stadium gondola plan (ABC7)
  • CARB announces new EV subsidy program for low-income residents (Electrive)
  • An affordable housing experiment in San Bernardino (Vox)
  • Monday fun: Here are some pictures of Stupid Bike Night (Vashon Beachcomber)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

