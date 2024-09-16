Monday’s Headlines

Note: that's a DECREASE in PM pollution; some editors need more coffee before doing headlines
- Study: 65% decrease in fine particulate pollution over 20 years (CapRadio)
- What governments are doing to fight climate change (The Good Men Project)
- US driving and emissions are higher than ever (Bloomberg)
- Cities clamping down on traffic to help fight emissions (Time)
- Too many SF students are driven to school (SF Chronicle)
- Slowly but surely, US school buses are becoming electric (Yale360)
- Postal workers love the goofy new electric delivery vehicles (Jalopnik)
- Porterville sues Tulare Regional Transit Agency (Valley Voice)
- Oakland airport expansion plans face criticism over air quality (Mercury News)
- Local residents ask for better transit alternatives to Dodger Stadium gondola plan (ABC7)
- CARB announces new EV subsidy program for low-income residents (Electrive)
- An affordable housing experiment in San Bernardino (Vox)
- Monday fun: Here are some pictures of Stupid Bike Night (Vashon Beachcomber)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF