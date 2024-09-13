Friday’s Headlines

Thank you to everyone who celebrated our 10th anniversary with us!
- Complete Streets make a difference (Transportation 4 America)
- Is congestion pricing in San Francisco's future? (KALW)
- How LA Metro's expansions are supporting small businesses (The Source)
- San Diego MTS scales back ambitious transit expansion plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Popular SF Muni Route (L Taraval) to resume operations after five years (Mass Transit)
- Intolerance: California cities are hot to force unhoused people out (CalMatters)
- How to create your own bike route (Bicycling)
- CA Coastal trail could get major extension with Sonoma land deal (SF Chronicle)
- CA Republicans want to lower gas prices by suspending the gas tax (ABC10)
- CPUC approves PG&E rate hikes (KQED)
- Judge rules against law banning new oil and gas wells within LA city limits (LA Times)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF