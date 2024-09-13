Friday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Is congestion pricing in SF's future? San Diego scales back ambitious transit expansion plan; CA cities are jumping on the chance to kick unhoused people out; More

8:34 AM PDT on September 13, 2024

Thank you to everyone who celebrated our 10th anniversary with us!

  • Complete Streets make a difference (Transportation 4 America)
  • Is congestion pricing in San Francisco's future? (KALW)
  • How LA Metro's expansions are supporting small businesses (The Source)
  • San Diego MTS scales back ambitious transit expansion plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Popular SF Muni Route (L Taraval) to resume operations after five years (Mass Transit)
  • Intolerance: California cities are hot to force unhoused people out (CalMatters)
  • How to create your own bike route (Bicycling)
  • CA Coastal trail could get major extension with Sonoma land deal (SF Chronicle)
  • CA Republicans want to lower gas prices by suspending the gas tax (ABC10)
  • CPUC approves PG&E rate hikes (KQED)
  • Judge rules against law banning new oil and gas wells within LA city limits (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Talking Headways Podcast: Expanding Amtrak Across America

Mike Christensen on Amtrak’s expansion plans, the impact of the infrastructure bill and why things take so long to implement.

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog USAAccessibility

On a Roll: Feds Inch Closer to Finally Achieving Key Goal of Americans With Disabilities Act

The 34-year-old Americans With Disabilities Act may soon — finally — give pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or parents pushing strollers true equality in the public right of way.

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoCars

Streetsblog Editor Reflects on the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Auto dependency carries severe and destructive consequences that go well beyond pollution and wrecks

September 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Heat, fire, smoke; The case against driving kids to school; Freight can shrink its footprint; More

September 12, 2024
