Tuesday’s Headlines

- Human activity is fueling a rise in global methane emissions (LA Times)
- California's homeless population grew again this year (CalMatters)
- We are trying to solve homelessness by making it illegal (Informed Comment)
- CalBike's end-of-session recap of safe streets bills
- NHTSA will finally set a rule to test vehicles on pedestrian risk (AP)
- More on DMV looking for input on AV truck rules (TruckingInfo)
- A contentious fight in SF over a coast road: cars or people? (Governing)
- Rail through San Fernando Valley gets closer with federal grant (LA Times)
- Ride Caltrain for free this weekend, with launch of new electric service (Mercury News)
- Lyft says it's going all-in on bikeshare (Tech Crunch)
- Berkeley considers new safety measures at its RR crossings - but a quiet zone like neighboring Emeryville's would be too expensive (Berkeleyside)
- Video: Roseville looks for input on its public transit planning (YouTube)
- Siemens is building first US facility to supply trainsets for Brightline HSR (Forbes)
- Some tenants in El Sereno are buying Caltrans-owned homes they have rented for years (LA Times)
- What $15.8 million grants for affordable housing will bring to San Bernardino (IE Community News)
- Denver opened up applications for e-bike vouchers, and they were gone in one minute (Denverite)
