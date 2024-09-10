Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Global methane emissions are rising due to human activity; Homelessness is growing, and our solution is to outlaw it; NHTSA will finally require vehicles to testing risk to pedestrians; More

8:59 AM PDT on September 10, 2024

  • Human activity is fueling a rise in global methane emissions (LA Times)
  • California's homeless population grew again this year (CalMatters)
  • We are trying to solve homelessness by making it illegal (Informed Comment)
  • CalBike's end-of-session recap of safe streets bills
  • NHTSA will finally set a rule to test vehicles on pedestrian risk (AP)
  • More on DMV looking for input on AV truck rules (TruckingInfo)
  • A contentious fight in SF over a coast road: cars or people? (Governing)
  • Rail through San Fernando Valley gets closer with federal grant (LA Times)
  • Ride Caltrain for free this weekend, with launch of new electric service (Mercury News)
  • Lyft says it's going all-in on bikeshare (Tech Crunch)
  • Berkeley considers new safety measures at its RR crossings - but a quiet zone like neighboring Emeryville's would be too expensive (Berkeleyside)
  • Video: Roseville looks for input on its public transit planning (YouTube)
  • Siemens is building first US facility to supply trainsets for Brightline HSR (Forbes)
  • Some tenants in El Sereno are buying Caltrans-owned homes they have rented for years (LA Times)
  • What $15.8 million grants for affordable housing will bring to San Bernardino (IE Community News)
  • Denver opened up applications for e-bike vouchers, and they were gone in one minute (Denverite)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

