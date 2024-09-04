Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Policing won't solve traffic violence; Geary BRT gets a Silver star; DMV ready to regulate/allow autonomous big rigs; More

8:49 AM PDT on September 4, 2024

  • More policing won't solve traffic violence (NextCity)
  • SF's Geary bus rapid transit gets a silver star from the ITDP (City of San Francisco)
  • Sacramento RTD debuts new low-floor rail vehicles (ABC10)
  • Caltrain introduces a $1 youth fare (Mercury News)
  • LA Metro expands tap-to-exit/fare evasion program to Santa Monica (KTLA, ABC7)
  • City of Fairfield adds three hydrogen battery buses to its fleet (this article calls them "zero emission") (Mass Transit)
  • DMV publishes draft regulations on driverless big rigs; public comment accepted through early October (CCJ)
  • Chevron pays to get a per-barrel tax off the Richmond ballot (Politico)
  • A last minute bill would weaken California's auto lemon law (and it's on the Governor's desk) (CalMatters)
  • As EVs replace gas cars, where do the used cars go? (Vox)
  • CA law makes it easier for churches to build affordable housing on their property (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

