Wednesday’s Headlines

- More policing won't solve traffic violence (NextCity)
- SF's Geary bus rapid transit gets a silver star from the ITDP (City of San Francisco)
- Sacramento RTD debuts new low-floor rail vehicles (ABC10)
- Caltrain introduces a $1 youth fare (Mercury News)
- LA Metro expands tap-to-exit/fare evasion program to Santa Monica (KTLA, ABC7)
- City of Fairfield adds three hydrogen battery buses to its fleet (this article calls them "zero emission") (Mass Transit)
- DMV publishes draft regulations on driverless big rigs; public comment accepted through early October (CCJ)
- Chevron pays to get a per-barrel tax off the Richmond ballot (Politico)
- A last minute bill would weaken California's auto lemon law (and it's on the Governor's desk) (CalMatters)
- As EVs replace gas cars, where do the used cars go? (Vox)
- CA law makes it easier for churches to build affordable housing on their property (LA Times)
