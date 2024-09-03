Tuesday’s Headlines

- Electric trains are great. Why is Newsom pushing hydrogen? (SF Chronicle)
- CA DMV is gearing up to allow testing of driverless big rigs (NBC Bay Area)
- Study: Allowing bike riders to roll through stop signs does not increase risky behavior (OPB)
- Why are there so few bikes built for women? (Bike Radar)
- Bill to add speed enforcement cameras to Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu passes legislature (KEYT)
- So does bill requiring passive speed governors on new cars in CA (Scott Wiener)
- Fresno's historic rail station is being transformed for future high-speed rail (The Cool Down)
- Advocates grade Biden's climate efforts (AP News)
- Taking the train across the country (Washington Post)
- USDOT proposes rule on pedestrian accessibility standards (SmartCitiesDive)
