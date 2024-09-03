Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

DMV getting ready to allow driverless big rigs; Allowing bike riders to roll through stop signs does not increase risky behavior; Where are the bikes for women? More

8:40 AM PDT on September 3, 2024

AV truck. Image: Ryder

  • Electric trains are great. Why is Newsom pushing hydrogen? (SF Chronicle)
  • CA DMV is gearing up to allow testing of driverless big rigs (NBC Bay Area)
  • Study: Allowing bike riders to roll through stop signs does not increase risky behavior (OPB)
  • Why are there so few bikes built for women? (Bike Radar)
  • Bill to add speed enforcement cameras to Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu passes legislature (KEYT)
    • So does bill requiring passive speed governors on new cars in CA (Scott Wiener)
  • Fresno's historic rail station is being transformed for future high-speed rail (The Cool Down)
  • Advocates grade Biden's climate efforts (AP News)
  • Taking the train across the country (Washington Post)
  • USDOT proposes rule on pedestrian accessibility standards (SmartCitiesDive)

