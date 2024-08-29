Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Bills move forward; Uber, Lyft trips are replacing more sustainable options; in the 1960s, a CA legislator tried to ban gas-powered cars; More

8:47 AM PDT on August 29, 2024

Image: Metro Library and Archive

  • The forgotten fight to ban gas powered cars in the 1960s (Grist)
  • BART to launch a Safe Trips to BART program (Mass Transit)
  • Bills on street safety, campus and coastal housing, entertainment zones move forward (Davis Vanguard)
  • Half of Uber, Lyft trips replace more sustainable options (UC Davis)
  • One of the AHSC grants will go to affordable housing and bus lanes near the Berryessa Transit Center (San Jose Spotlight)
  • There might be a last-minute bill restricting warehouses; logistics industry object (KCRA)
  • Where are all those freight trucks headed? (Sacramento Bee)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

