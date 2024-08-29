Thursday’s Headlines

- The forgotten fight to ban gas powered cars in the 1960s (Grist)
- BART to launch a Safe Trips to BART program (Mass Transit)
- Bills on street safety, campus and coastal housing, entertainment zones move forward (Davis Vanguard)
- Half of Uber, Lyft trips replace more sustainable options (UC Davis)
- One of the AHSC grants will go to affordable housing and bus lanes near the Berryessa Transit Center (San Jose Spotlight)
- There might be a last-minute bill restricting warehouses; logistics industry object (KCRA)
- Where are all those freight trucks headed? (Sacramento Bee)
