Monday’s Headlines

- LA Metro reports ridership growth (Antelope Valley Press, Daily Bulletin)
- Monterey-Salinas Transit Districts rebuts Coastal Commission staff report on proposed SURF project (Mass Transit)
- Workers may strike at SamTrans on Monday and Tuesday (ABC7)
- Feds sign off on environmental review for Southeast Gateway line from DTLA to Artesia (The Downey Patriot)
- There are 22 new bike turnouts in Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa News)
- Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants Round 8: $789 million, 24 projects (Davis Vanguard)
- Regional transportation committee considers a future ballot measure for funding (Mercury News)
- Cities are trying to cut down on car use, but states - and state funding - are hampering those efforts (Yale Climate Connections)
- Study: Which climate policies work best? (Grist)
- The climate plans in Project 2025 (Heated)
- Truck drivers want to park their big rigs at home, but residents object to noise, traffic (Daily Bulletin)
