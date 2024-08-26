Monday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
LA Metro ridership grows; MST responds to Coastal Commission report on proposed BRT project; Cities are trying to cut car use, but states and state funding hampers that; More

8:51 AM PDT on August 26, 2024

MST proposed SURF bus lane project

  • LA Metro reports ridership growth (Antelope Valley Press, Daily Bulletin)
  • Monterey-Salinas Transit Districts rebuts Coastal Commission staff report on proposed SURF project (Mass Transit)
  • Workers may strike at SamTrans on Monday and Tuesday (ABC7)
  • Feds sign off on environmental review for Southeast Gateway line from DTLA to Artesia (The Downey Patriot)
  • There are 22 new bike turnouts in Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa News)
  • Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants Round 8: $789 million, 24 projects (Davis Vanguard)
  • Regional transportation committee considers a future ballot measure for funding (Mercury News)
  • Cities are trying to cut down on car use, but states - and state funding - are hampering those efforts (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Study: Which climate policies work best? (Grist)
  • The climate plans in Project 2025 (Heated)
  • Truck drivers want to park their big rigs at home, but residents object to noise, traffic (Daily Bulletin)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

