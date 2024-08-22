Thursday’s Headlines

- It's too expensive! It's too hard! Metrolink says they not going electric any time soon (KTLA)
- Not enough bus drivers: Lake County transit forced to cut bus service (Lake County News)
- Levi's Stadium renews partnership with ACE train (Mass Transit)
- Little Oakland-Alameda water shuttle is awfully popular (The BayLink)
- State contest: How are you a traffic safety champion? Win $$! (Mountain Democrat)
- Transportation money going out:
- $5M from the California Energy Commission for SF Bay Ferry electric charging system (RTO Insider)
- $8.2M to West Hollywood for a Sustainable Transportation and Equity Program (STEP) grant for transit, bike, and pedestrian projects (WEHO Times)
- $6M from state (SB1) and federal (BIL) programs to SF Bay Area transportation projects (Patch)
- Wider highways and new sidewalks in Tulare and Fresno (The Sun Gazette)
- Mayor of Gilroy touts coming road widenings as "significant improvements" (Gilroy Dispatch)
- A "livability strategy" for downtown Sacramento (DowntownSac)
- Results from most recent cap-and-trade auction: Sold out, price declined (Environmental Defense Fund)
- UK leaning towards allowing local jurisdictions to lower speed limits to 20 mph (Bloomberg)
- A cross-continental race, from London to Albania, using only public transit (Bloomberg)
- Bill to force Google and Meta to pay journalists for content they use killed, replaced by funding agreement (CalMatters)
