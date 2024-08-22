Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Metrolink says nay to electrification any time soon; Lots of money going out for transportation projects (highway widenings and some sidewalks); That little water shuttle between Oakland and Alameda is really popular; More

8:49 AM PDT on August 22, 2024

An ACE train heading through the Altamont Pass to Levi’s Stadium. Photo by Kabelleger / David Gubler via Wikimedia.

  • It's too expensive! It's too hard! Metrolink says they not going electric any time soon (KTLA)
  • Not enough bus drivers: Lake County transit forced to cut bus service (Lake County News)
  • Levi's Stadium renews partnership with ACE train (Mass Transit)
  • Little Oakland-Alameda water shuttle is awfully popular (The BayLink)
  • State contest: How are you a traffic safety champion? Win $$! (Mountain Democrat)
  • Transportation money going out:
    • $5M from the California Energy Commission for SF Bay Ferry electric charging system (RTO Insider)
    • $8.2M to West Hollywood for a Sustainable Transportation and Equity Program (STEP) grant for transit, bike, and pedestrian projects (WEHO Times)
    • $6M from state (SB1) and federal (BIL) programs to SF Bay Area transportation projects (Patch)
    • Wider highways and new sidewalks in Tulare and Fresno (The Sun Gazette)
  • Mayor of Gilroy touts coming road widenings as "significant improvements" (Gilroy Dispatch)
  • A "livability strategy" for downtown Sacramento (DowntownSac)
  • Results from most recent cap-and-trade auction: Sold out, price declined (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • UK leaning towards allowing local jurisdictions to lower speed limits to 20 mph (Bloomberg)
  • A cross-continental race, from London to Albania, using only public transit (Bloomberg)
  • Bill to force Google and Meta to pay journalists for content they use killed, replaced by funding agreement (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

