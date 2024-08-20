Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Oakland is first in nation to have 100% electric school buses; Nontrain riders can ride Amtrak buses; Waymos are having "close calls" with crossing guards; More

8:45 AM PDT on August 20, 2024

  • Oakland is first in nation with 100% electric school bus fleet (Electrek)
  • Amtrak buses are now open to non-train riders - who can now travel from Redding to Chico (Redding Searchlight)
  • Petition: Californians for Electric Rail say: Electrify Metrolink now! (Action Network)
  • A "bright future" for intercity buses? (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Crossing guards in SF say Waymo cars are endangering them and children (NBC)
  • Weigh in: Plan Bay Area is holding public workshops (The Bay Link)
  • San Francisco's bike plan is behind schedule and stirring up confusion (SF Standard)
  • Bikes provide crucial transportation for schoolgirls in India (BBC, Business Insider)
  • How should cities use land freed up by highway removal? (NextCity)
  • California Wildlife Reconnected team is driving around the state to visit potential wildlife crossing locations (PR Newswire)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

This Single Photo of a Packed Trolley Illustrates the Ups and Downs of US Public Transit

The last national transit boom can explain the challenges that confront modern transit agencies, says the author of "The Great American Transit Disaster."

August 20, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods 2024 – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to open streets on Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue though West Hollywood, East Hollywood, and Hollywood proper

August 20, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Op-Ed: Which SF Mayoral Candidate Will Lead on Safe Streets?

San Francisco needs sustained, principled leadership if it really wants to transform its streets

August 20, 2024
State Capitol Updates

Governor Vetoes Air Quality Monitoring Bill Because State Would Be on the Hook

So he says

August 19, 2024
