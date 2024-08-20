Tuesday’s Headlines

- Oakland is first in nation with 100% electric school bus fleet (Electrek)
- Amtrak buses are now open to non-train riders - who can now travel from Redding to Chico (Redding Searchlight)
- Petition: Californians for Electric Rail say: Electrify Metrolink now! (Action Network)
- A "bright future" for intercity buses? (SmartCitiesDive)
- Crossing guards in SF say Waymo cars are endangering them and children (NBC)
- Weigh in: Plan Bay Area is holding public workshops (The Bay Link)
- San Francisco's bike plan is behind schedule and stirring up confusion (SF Standard)
- Bikes provide crucial transportation for schoolgirls in India (BBC, Business Insider)
- How should cities use land freed up by highway removal? (NextCity)
- California Wildlife Reconnected team is driving around the state to visit potential wildlife crossing locations (PR Newswire)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF