Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Glendale passes bike plan; LAX to open transit hub even without people mover; Hyping that hydrogen train; More

8:33 AM PDT on August 19, 2024

  • 400K+ students are using Metro's Go-Pass to ride transit for free (LAist)
  • Glendale city council passes new Bike Plan (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
  • Transit hub at LAX meant to serve the people mover will open in November to serve bus riders (LA Business Journal)
  • In San Jose, balancing transit design and disruption (SFGate)
  • Officials hype the hydrogen battery train in San Bernardino (LA Times)
  • Photos: How Amazon's air hub in San Bernardino works (Daily Bulletin)
  • California has been using 100% renewable energy for 100 days (CalMatters)
  • CA launches satellite to track methane emissions (Governor's Office)
  • Housing bills that sought to rein in Coastal Commission are whittled to whispers, or die (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

