Monday’s Headlines

- 400K+ students are using Metro's Go-Pass to ride transit for free (LAist)
- Glendale city council passes new Bike Plan (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
- Transit hub at LAX meant to serve the people mover will open in November to serve bus riders (LA Business Journal)
- In San Jose, balancing transit design and disruption (SFGate)
- Officials hype the hydrogen battery train in San Bernardino (LA Times)
- Photos: How Amazon's air hub in San Bernardino works (Daily Bulletin)
- California has been using 100% renewable energy for 100 days (CalMatters)
- CA launches satellite to track methane emissions (Governor's Office)
- Housing bills that sought to rein in Coastal Commission are whittled to whispers, or die (CalMatters)
