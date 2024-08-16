Friday’s Headlines

- A cautionary tale: Push for a sales tax initiative in Fresno County falls apart (Fresnoland)
- City of Sacramento takes advantage of new laws to lower speed limits on some streets (Sacramento Bee)
- CA administration proposes delaying monitoring of oil leaks near homes (CalMatters)
- Sonoma County is giving gift cards to commuters who shift to sustainable modes (Mass Transit)
- San Diego transit hub spruced up with artwork (Mass Transit)
- San Jose converted a hotel into student housing (SF Chronicle)
