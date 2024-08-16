Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

Fresno County sales tax initiative falls apart; Sacramento lowers some speed limits; Sonoma gives commuters gift cars for shifting to sustainable modes; More

8:23 AM PDT on August 16, 2024

Melanie Curry/Streetsblog|

A complete street in Sacramento. Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • A cautionary tale: Push for a sales tax initiative in Fresno County falls apart (Fresnoland)
  • City of Sacramento takes advantage of new laws to lower speed limits on some streets (Sacramento Bee)
  • CA administration proposes delaying monitoring of oil leaks near homes (CalMatters)
  • Sonoma County is giving gift cards to commuters who shift to sustainable modes (Mass Transit)
  • San Diego transit hub spruced up with artwork (Mass Transit)
  • San Jose converted a hotel into student housing (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

