Tuesday’s Headlines

- Global warming is happening now, just like they warned us (LA Times)
- Bay Area schools at risk from rising sea levels (KQED)
- Where LA's Olympics transit projects stand now (LAist)
- Some leaders want to speed up K-line extension to Hollywood (Mass Transit)
- California Congressional rep Mike Garcia is out to kill high-speed rail (Newsweek)
- Rising insurance rates are affecting rents (CalMatters)
- When urban trees die, they can still be used (LA Times)
- Long Beach struggling to overcome its oil dependency - by relying on hydrogen (Politico)
- Social housing: Can the US learn to love it? (Fast Company)
- Report: Congestion pricing is the only way to reduce congestion (Streetsblog NYC)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF