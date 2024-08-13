Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Global warming is here, and we're feeling it; Where LA's Olympics transit projects stand now; CA Congressional rep really wants to kill high-speed rail; More

8:42 AM PDT on August 13, 2024

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • Global warming is happening now, just like they warned us (LA Times)
  • Bay Area schools at risk from rising sea levels (KQED)
  • Where LA's Olympics transit projects stand now (LAist)
  • Some leaders want to speed up K-line extension to Hollywood (Mass Transit)
  • California Congressional rep Mike Garcia is out to kill high-speed rail (Newsweek)
  • Rising insurance rates are affecting rents (CalMatters)
  • When urban trees die, they can still be used (LA Times)
  • Long Beach struggling to overcome its oil dependency - by relying on hydrogen (Politico)
  • Social housing: Can the US learn to love it? (Fast Company)
  • Report: Congestion pricing is the only way to reduce congestion (Streetsblog NYC)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

