Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Study challenges Supreme Court ruling on climate emissions; Land use policies that reduce transportation emissions; Coastal Commish postpones hearing on bus road proposal; Hydrogen powered e-bikes??! More

8:36 AM PDT on August 7, 2024

  • Study challenges Supreme Court assertion that Congress did not mean to regulate climate emissions (360 Yale)
  • Using land use policies to reduce transportation emissions (Urban Institute)
  • SFMTA kills plan for bike lanes in Chinatown (SF Standard)
  • Napa's pedal-powered bike sweeper (CalBike)
  • Creating a statewide walking and biking database for California (Transportation Research and Education Center)
  • Learning from Paris (Momentum Mag)
  • Skate parks are growing up (Bloomberg)
  • AC transit will start automatically ticketing cars blocking bus lanes and stops this week (KTVU, Mass Transit)
  • Coastal Commission postpones hearing about Monterey-Salinas SURF proposal (a two-lane bus-only road paralleling Highway 1) (Monterey Herald, Monterey County Now)
  • Transportation tax measures on the ballot in San Diego, Placer County, Napa, San Francisco (LandLine)
  • Electric vehicles are selling in CA - 1 in 4 new sales, according to Governor's office (Governor Newsom, Sacramento Bee)
  • Caltrans to close US 395 north of Bridgeport for two weeks in September to install a wildlife crossing (Caltrans)
  • City of Boston launches an e-bike incentive pilot (Hello, California?) (Boston.com)
  • Fears about dangers of lithium batteries lead Chinese to try something potentially more dangerous: hydrogen-powered e-bikes (Technology Review)
  • "Go away": SF Mayor thinks kicking unhoused people out of city will solve homelessness (Smart Cities Dive)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAElections

Five Facts on Tim Walz’s Sustainable Transportation Track Record

Tim Walz signed some massive transportation legislation as governor of Minnesota. What do advocates think of his track record, and his chances of shaking up the status quo in Washington?

August 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAData

People Walking, Biking, Busing Count — And We Should Count Them, Literally

Crash death statistics alone are not enough for planning safer streets. In cities like St. Louis, though, that's sometimes all we have.

August 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoRichmond San Rafael Bridge

Two-Item Tuesday: RSR Bridge Bike Lane Lies, Quiet Trains in Emeryville

Local newspaper story challenges Bay Area Council’s phony baloney take on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge path

August 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoGreat Highway

Op-ed: What Do the Embarcadero Teardown and Ocean Beach Park Have in Common?

Lots. This November’s vote on whether to transform Upper Great Highway into a full-time oceanfront park gives us a unique opportunity to reflect on another highway transformation in San Francisco

August 7, 2024
See all posts