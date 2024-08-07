Wednesday’s Headlines

- Study challenges Supreme Court assertion that Congress did not mean to regulate climate emissions (360 Yale)
- Using land use policies to reduce transportation emissions (Urban Institute)
- SFMTA kills plan for bike lanes in Chinatown (SF Standard)
- Napa's pedal-powered bike sweeper (CalBike)
- Creating a statewide walking and biking database for California (Transportation Research and Education Center)
- Learning from Paris (Momentum Mag)
- Skate parks are growing up (Bloomberg)
- AC transit will start automatically ticketing cars blocking bus lanes and stops this week (KTVU, Mass Transit)
- Coastal Commission postpones hearing about Monterey-Salinas SURF proposal (a two-lane bus-only road paralleling Highway 1) (Monterey Herald, Monterey County Now)
- Transportation tax measures on the ballot in San Diego, Placer County, Napa, San Francisco (LandLine)
- Electric vehicles are selling in CA - 1 in 4 new sales, according to Governor's office (Governor Newsom, Sacramento Bee)
- Caltrans to close US 395 north of Bridgeport for two weeks in September to install a wildlife crossing (Caltrans)
- City of Boston launches an e-bike incentive pilot (Hello, California?) (Boston.com)
- Fears about dangers of lithium batteries lead Chinese to try something potentially more dangerous: hydrogen-powered e-bikes (Technology Review)
- "Go away": SF Mayor thinks kicking unhoused people out of city will solve homelessness (Smart Cities Dive)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF