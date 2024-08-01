Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

High-speed rail designs unveiled at state fair; Will Yolo Causeway have two HOV lanes? Court will decide; How much data does your city collect about you? More

8:33 AM PDT on August 1, 2024

The flooded Yolo Bypass outside Sacramento, CA on Feb. 23, 2017. USFWS Photo/Steve Martarano via Wikipedia

  • CA high-speed rail designs unveiled at state fair in Sacramento (Newsweek)
  • Opinion: Judges will decide whether the Yolo Causeway expansion will have two toll lanes (Sacramento Bee, Yahoo)
  • Elk Grove plans to launch e-bike and scooter voucher program (Sacramento Bee)
  • How much data does your city collect about you? Some are letting you know (LA Times)
  • SF doesn't really know how many people are living unhoused in the city (SF Chronicle)
  • In Los Angeles, your chic AirBnB might be a rent-controlled apartment (Pro Publica)
  • Study: L.A.'s guaranteed basic income pilot helped recipients avoid homelessness, violence (LA Times)
  • Public pensions have a hand in rising housing costs (LA Times)
  • Immigration, legal and illegal, helps the California and U.S. economy (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Caltrans

Incomplete Streets Part 3: Even When Caltrans Is Right, It’s Wrong

We have to give Caltrans credit for doing a few projects solely for the benefit of pedestrians and bike riders - although, without pressure from advocates across California, we might not have even these. However, even when Caltrans focuses on Complete Streets, it leaves out critical elements.

July 31, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

Study: We Can Save Pedestrians After Dark — If Road Designers ‘See the Light’

Dark roads kill — and it shouldn't be pedestrian's responsibility alone to light their own way, a new study argues.

July 31, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Possible Uber/Lyft Tax Could Help Fund Muni

A new measure just got enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. If San Francisco voters go for it, it could help transit stay afloat

July 31, 2024
Streetsblog USASafety

This Bill Could Restore Washington’s Ability to Regulate the Auto Industry

A raft of key auto safety provisions are in danger since the fall of the Chevron doctrine — unless Elizabeth Warren's new bill restores regulators' ability to have the final word.

July 31, 2024
