Tuesday’s Headlines

- Giant, ever-widening highways are being built on a lie (Vox)
- People want to ride shared bikes and scooters, but cities aren't making that easy (Next City)
- What grownups lost when kids could no longer play in the streets (The Atlantic)
- A little California railroad history for you - the Tehachapi Loop (Tehachapi News)
- Select committee will meet to develop a new Bay Area transit tax measure for a future ballot (Palo Alto Daily Post)
- California Coastal Commission, MST spar over proposed busway in Monterey County (KION)
- BART installs fare evasion-resistant gates in downtown SF (KQED)
- Labor leaders vow to keep fighting for Uber drivers' rights (Sacramento Bee)
- Santa Cruz County questions Caltrans on cost overruns on Highway 1 project (Santa Cruz Local)
- Insurance companies won't insure climate friendly farming (Bloomberg)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF