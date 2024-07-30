Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Widening highways won't solve congestion (can't we tell by now?); People want to ride bike share but cities don't make it easy; What grownups lost when kids stopped playing in the street; More

8:29 AM PDT on July 30, 2024

  • Giant, ever-widening highways are being built on a lie (Vox)
  • People want to ride shared bikes and scooters, but cities aren't making that easy (Next City)
  • What grownups lost when kids could no longer play in the streets (The Atlantic)
  • A little California railroad history for you - the Tehachapi Loop (Tehachapi News)
  • Select committee will meet to develop a new Bay Area transit tax measure for a future ballot (Palo Alto Daily Post)
  • California Coastal Commission, MST spar over proposed busway in Monterey County (KION)
  • BART installs fare evasion-resistant gates in downtown SF (KQED)
  • Labor leaders vow to keep fighting for Uber drivers' rights (Sacramento Bee)
  • Santa Cruz County questions Caltrans on cost overruns on Highway 1 project (Santa Cruz Local)
  • Insurance companies won't insure climate friendly farming (Bloomberg)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

