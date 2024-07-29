Monday’s Headlines

- Why people think cars, and their dangers, are just normal (YouTube)
- A chat with Brian Kelly, outgoing CEO of California's High-Speed Rail Authority (ENR)
- Truck crashes, catches fire, blocks traffic for hours (and politicians blame the road builders) (LA Times, NY Times)
- BART back and running after fire causes power outage, station closures, evacuations (East Bay Times, ABC)
- LA Metro board to expand tap-out fare payment, okays $65 million for security tech, metal detectors (LAist, LA Public Press)
- Work begins on Valley light rail (Daily News)
- William is riding transit from Vancouver to Mexico: here are his notes on Coos Bay, Oregon to San Jose (Buzzer)
- Climate change: Letting the cliffs crumble (Knee Deep Times)
- California fracking ban goes into effect in October (Jefferson Public Radio)
- Legislators look to extend cap-and-trade program before it sunsets (E&E News)
- Campaign funds and charitable donations: Big Oil tries to wield power in Sacramento (LA Times)
- Where are they supposed to go? Houseless people react to Newsom's order to clear encampments (ABC, CalMatters, National Alliance to End Homelessness)
- Governor Newsom thinks Oakland's anti-high-speed-chase policy is making it harder to catch criminals. Experts say chases are ineffective, with the risk to bystanders extreme (Oaklandside)
