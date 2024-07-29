Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Why do people think cars and their dangers are just "normal"? A chat with outgoing high-speed rail CEO Brian Kelly; Weekend transportation debacles; Big Oil wields big money power in Sacramento; More

8:27 AM PDT on July 29, 2024

Photo by Roger Rudick/Streetsblog

  • Why people think cars, and their dangers, are just normal (YouTube)
  • A chat with Brian Kelly, outgoing CEO of California's High-Speed Rail Authority (ENR)
  • Truck crashes, catches fire, blocks traffic for hours (and politicians blame the road builders) (LA Times, NY Times)
  • BART back and running after fire causes power outage, station closures, evacuations (East Bay Times, ABC)
  • LA Metro board to expand tap-out fare payment, okays $65 million for security tech, metal detectors (LAist, LA Public Press)
  • Work begins on Valley light rail (Daily News)
  • William is riding transit from Vancouver to Mexico: here are his notes on Coos Bay, Oregon to San Jose (Buzzer)
  • Climate change: Letting the cliffs crumble (Knee Deep Times)
  • California fracking ban goes into effect in October (Jefferson Public Radio)
  • Legislators look to extend cap-and-trade program before it sunsets (E&E News)
  • Campaign funds and charitable donations: Big Oil tries to wield power in Sacramento (LA Times)
  • Where are they supposed to go? Houseless people react to Newsom's order to clear encampments (ABC, CalMatters, National Alliance to End Homelessness)
  • Governor Newsom thinks Oakland's anti-high-speed-chase policy is making it harder to catch criminals. Experts say chases are ineffective, with the risk to bystanders extreme (Oaklandside)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Feds Warn Congress That Americans Need to Drive Less to Survive Climate Change

"The U.S. will not be able to decarbonize the transportation sector without addressing increased demand," a recent DOT report wrote. So why are so few transportation leaders doing it?

July 29, 2024
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Are We All Living in a ‘Carspiracy’?

July 29, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Commentary: Oakland Councilmember Bas Fails to Fix Estuary Channel Path

It's a matter of time before a cyclist or pedestrian is killed crossing Lake Merritt Boulevard or I-880's ramps and frontage roads because the channel path is blocked

July 29, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesTransit Security

July 2024 Metro Board Meeting: Ridership Up, Security Measures, LAX, and More

LAX station will open this November. Metro will expand security measures, from TAP-to-Exit to turnstile hardening. Plus more Metro action!

July 29, 2024
See all posts