Friday’s Headlines

- Oakland identifies eighteen sites for speed camera pilot (CBS)
- Eureka residents flip out over losing parking, with backing from a billionaire (CalMatters)
- Tariffs on Chinese e-bikes conflict with U.S. climate policy (Energy Post)
- CA transportation agencies renew agreement allowing them to conduct federal environmental review at the same time as CEQA review (Mass Transit)
- Research shows pollution spikes around warehouses, shipping centers (NY Times)
- Grants for adaptive bike-share pilots in Bay Area (The Bay Link)
- Tour the Posey Tube connecting Alameda and Oakland (Oaklandside)
- State Supreme Court rules Uber, Lyft drivers are contractors, not employees (The Hill, Reuters)
