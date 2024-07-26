Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Oakland identifies sites for speed camera pilot; E-bike tariffs conflict with US climate policy; Pollution spikes around warehouses, shipping hubs; More

7:39 AM PDT on July 26, 2024

Image by Anthony Victoria-Midence/CCAEJ

  • Oakland identifies eighteen sites for speed camera pilot (CBS)
  • Eureka residents flip out over losing parking, with backing from a billionaire (CalMatters)
  • Tariffs on Chinese e-bikes conflict with U.S. climate policy (Energy Post)
  • CA transportation agencies renew agreement allowing them to conduct federal environmental review at the same time as CEQA review (Mass Transit)
  • Research shows pollution spikes around warehouses, shipping centers (NY Times)
  • Grants for adaptive bike-share pilots in Bay Area (The Bay Link)
  • Tour the Posey Tube connecting Alameda and Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • State Supreme Court rules Uber, Lyft drivers are contractors, not employees (The Hill, Reuters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

