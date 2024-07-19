Friday’s Headlines

- Rep Maxine Waters comes out swinging against LA's long-planned people mover to SoFi stadium (LA Times)
- SacRT breaks ground on new transportation hub (KCRA)
- Lessons learned on my first bike tour (Momentum Mag)
- The Posey Tube: The most harrowing bike ride imaginable (SF Chronicle)
- CA's hydrogen hub approved, but not without controversy (or location?) (LA Times)
- Empty offices in big cities (Mercury News)
- And a "very aggressive " homeless camp "crackdown" is coming (SF Standard)
- Musk appeals court ruling on law requiring social media companies to report how they moderate content (Reuters)
- This morning's global tech outtage is a reminder of heavily we rely on the internet (LA Times)
