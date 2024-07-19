Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Rep. Waters hates the people mover; SacRT's new transportation hub; Lessons learned from a long bike ride; More

8:12 AM PDT on July 19, 2024

empty dirt road heads into the distance, snow-capped mountains, a heavily laden bike in the foreground

Image: Momentum Mag

  • Rep Maxine Waters comes out swinging against LA's long-planned people mover to SoFi stadium (LA Times)
  • SacRT breaks ground on new transportation hub (KCRA)
  • Lessons learned on my first bike tour (Momentum Mag)
  • The Posey Tube: The most harrowing bike ride imaginable (SF Chronicle)
  • CA's hydrogen hub approved, but not without controversy (or location?) (LA Times)
  • Empty offices in big cities (Mercury News)
    • And a "very aggressive " homeless camp "crackdown" is coming (SF Standard)
  • Musk appeals court ruling on law requiring social media companies to report how they moderate content (Reuters)
  • This morning's global tech outtage is a reminder of heavily we rely on the internet (LA Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

