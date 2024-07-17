Wednesday’s Headlines

- Sacramento responds to complaint about an unsafe crosswalk by... removing it? (Sacramento Bee, Aol.com)
- What national data doesn't tell us about pedestrian deaths (Smart Growth America)
- Electrifying Bay Area ferries will also provide jobs (SF Public Press)
- Oakland launches mobility wallet for low-income residents (Mass Transit)
- Cato Institute admits that driving is subsidized in CA, even according to their conservative estimates
- Cities and counties are ignoring a law that requires them to inspect homeless shelters (CalMatters)
- Batteries helped California's grid pass the test during this heat wave (Sacramento Bee)
