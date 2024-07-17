Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is the solution to an unsafe crosswalk to just remove it? National data about pedestrian deaths has huge gaps; CA's grid passed the heat wave test; More

8:30 AM PDT on July 17, 2024

  • Sacramento responds to complaint about an unsafe crosswalk by... removing it? (Sacramento Bee, Aol.com)
  • What national data doesn't tell us about pedestrian deaths (Smart Growth America)
  • Electrifying Bay Area ferries will also provide jobs (SF Public Press)
  • Oakland launches mobility wallet for low-income residents (Mass Transit)
  • Cato Institute admits that driving is subsidized in CA, even according to their conservative estimates
  • Cities and counties are ignoring a law that requires them to inspect homeless shelters (CalMatters)
  • Batteries helped California's grid pass the test during this heat wave (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

