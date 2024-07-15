Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

What transit agencies are dealing with; Oakland's Basic Mobility program is working; Zero emission trains and ferries; More

8:35 AM PDT on July 15, 2024

A bus stop in Downtown Oakland. Photo: Jenna Fortunati

  • The big issues transit agencies are dealing with (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Oakland's Universal Basic Mobility program to expand (LA Times)
  • Meet the team that keeps Muni's historic cable cars in shape (Mass Transit)
  • Dumbarton Rail might be revived as bus corridor (Daily Journal)
  • The country's first zero emission train arrives in San Bernardino (LAist)
  • First fully hydrogen-powered ferry debuts in San Francisco Bay (Marine Insight)
  • Southwest Airlines plans to launch an electric "air taxi" service in California (Borneo Bulletin)
  • How Europe's pedestrian zones survive and thrive (Forbes)
  • Two companies agree to settlement over gas price manipulation (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Portland prepares for its annual bike count (OPB)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Complete Streets

Incomplete Streets Part 1: How Caltrans Shortchanges Pedestrians

Caltrans has a history of failing to follow its own policies around Complete Streets.

July 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAUrban Design

Sustainable Transportation Advocates Need to Talk About Sustainable Urban Design

A new book hopes to act as a "magic decoder ring" to our built environment — and a powerful tool to understand how sustainable transportation networks can fit within them.

July 15, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Long Beach Leads in Traffic Circles

Traffic circles aren't quite ubiquitous in Long Beach, but they're around. Riding and walking through the city one encounters circles in neighborhoods rich and poor, new and old.

July 15, 2024
Streetsblog San Franciscobicycle lanes

SFMTA’s New Bike Plan, 14th Street Bikeway in Oakland

...and check out the future of high-speed rail

July 15, 2024
