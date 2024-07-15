Monday’s Headlines

- The big issues transit agencies are dealing with (Smart Cities Dive)
- Oakland's Universal Basic Mobility program to expand (LA Times)
- Meet the team that keeps Muni's historic cable cars in shape (Mass Transit)
- Dumbarton Rail might be revived as bus corridor (Daily Journal)
- The country's first zero emission train arrives in San Bernardino (LAist)
- First fully hydrogen-powered ferry debuts in San Francisco Bay (Marine Insight)
- Southwest Airlines plans to launch an electric "air taxi" service in California (Borneo Bulletin)
- How Europe's pedestrian zones survive and thrive (Forbes)
- Two companies agree to settlement over gas price manipulation (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Portland prepares for its annual bike count (OPB)
