Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Santa Maria has new transit routes, expanded service; Amtrak was surprised at the success of its new east coast intercity route; CA approves offshore wind plan; More

8:48 AM PDT on July 11, 2024

Image: Avangrid

  • Tired of delays, residents worked together to create a footpath where Encinitas only has an on-street pedestrian "lane" (The Coast News)
  • Santa Maria Regional Transit launches enhanced service plan with new routes (KEYT)
  • Even Amtrak was surprised by the instant popularity of its new Chicago-Twin Cities route. Perhaps it shouldn't have been (Fast Company)
  • MTC names members of committee to discuss Bay Area transit funding measure (Mass Transit)
  • Federal clean transportation funds for projects in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara (KEYT)
  • CA approves plan for harnessing offshore wind. It will "cost billions" - and maybe save billions (CalMatters)
  • Republicans are trying to gut CARB's regulatory rules (E&E News)
  • Review of BP offsets - used as carbon credits - show some are questionable at best (The Guardian)
  • Some public funds have always been used affordable housing; the methods for raising them are changing (SF Standard)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

AARP Community Challenge Grants: 11 Projects in California

For eight years, AARP has been giving out grants that help build small, transformative projects and jump-start conversations about how to make communities better.

July 10, 2024
Streetsblog USAAutonomous cars

What the Fall of the Chevron Doctrine Could Mean for Auto Safety

The Supreme Court's overturning of the Chevron doctrine may have deadly consequences for road safety regulations.

July 10, 2024
Streetsblog USACongestion

In Praise of Traffic Congestion

On a recent visit to North America, a bad traffic jam forced international pop start Niall Horan to do the unthinkable: walk 300 meters on a public sidewalk.

July 10, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesParks

City Leaders Kick Off Planning for Reconnecting MacArthur Park

Reconnecting MacArthur Park is a multi-year planning effort laying the groundwork for closing Wilshire Boulevard between Alvarado Street and Carondelet Street

July 10, 2024
