Thursday’s Headlines

- Tired of delays, residents worked together to create a footpath where Encinitas only has an on-street pedestrian "lane" (The Coast News)
- Santa Maria Regional Transit launches enhanced service plan with new routes (KEYT)
- Even Amtrak was surprised by the instant popularity of its new Chicago-Twin Cities route. Perhaps it shouldn't have been (Fast Company)
- MTC names members of committee to discuss Bay Area transit funding measure (Mass Transit)
- Federal clean transportation funds for projects in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara (KEYT)
- CA approves plan for harnessing offshore wind. It will "cost billions" - and maybe save billions (CalMatters)
- Republicans are trying to gut CARB's regulatory rules (E&E News)
- Review of BP offsets - used as carbon credits - show some are questionable at best (The Guardian)
- Some public funds have always been used affordable housing; the methods for raising them are changing (SF Standard)
