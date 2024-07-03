Wednesday’s Headlines

Note: Streetsblog California is taking a few days off, and wishes everyone a safe and restful holiday.
- Hot, hot, hot: Trains delayed, smoke on its way to Bay Area (SF Chronicle, LA Times)
- The costs to civilization of mispricing carbon emissions are enormous (Forbes)
- CTC approves $2 billion for road, transit, bike and ped projects (Lake County News)
- City of LA to pay $21M for LAPD mistakes that blew up a neighborhood (LAist)
- CalFire says: Fireworks aren't safe (Kion)
- The quiet revolution: E-bikes (ETA)
- Opinion: Let's give e-bikes the tax credits they deserve (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Take a ride on Muni's steepest bus route (SF Chronicle)
- An update on riding transit in California (Railway Age)
- Look at these seriously useful urban planning "gadgets," from bike-leaning posts to a lottery for non-speeding drivers paid for by speeding tickets (MSN)
- Napa County worries about sea level rise (Napa Valley Register)