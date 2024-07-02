Tuesday’s Headlines

- Why are scooters taxed more than cars? (Smart Cities Dive)
- Fresno's 125-year-old train depot will become the new high-speed rail station (Fast Company)
- Video: Rep Seth Mouton touts CA high-speed rail (YouTube)
- Petaluma's transit is fare-free (Petaluma360)
- Transit fares and tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge go up today (Mercury News)
- After driver rammed into a 12-year-old in a crosswalk, Sacramento authorities "did nothing" (Sacramento Bee)
- SF misses its housing goals, triggering new permit streamlining law (KQED, SF Standard, SF Chronicle)
- What NYC gave up when Hochul cancelled congestion pricing (NY Times)
