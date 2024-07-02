Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Why are scooters taxed more than cars? Celebrating - and updating - Fresno's 125-year-old train depot; Petaluma's transit goes fare-free; More

8:31 AM PDT on July 2, 2024

  • Why are scooters taxed more than cars? (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Fresno's 125-year-old train depot will become the new high-speed rail station (Fast Company)
  • Video: Rep Seth Mouton touts CA high-speed rail (YouTube)
  • Petaluma's transit is fare-free (Petaluma360)
  • Transit fares and tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge go up today (Mercury News)
  • After driver rammed into a 12-year-old in a crosswalk, Sacramento authorities "did nothing" (Sacramento Bee)
  • SF misses its housing goals, triggering new permit streamlining law (KQED, SF Standard, SF Chronicle)
  • What NYC gave up when Hochul cancelled congestion pricing (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

