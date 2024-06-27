Thursday’s Headlines

- Napa declined to build protected bike lanes because it said it couldn't keep them clean, so the local bike coalition bought a pedal-powered street sweeper (Press Democrat)
- Berkeley should design streetscapes for passive public safety (Berkeleyside)
- Instead of working with skateboarders on a safe event, SF police just plan to arrest them (Mission Local)
- Caltrans seeks public input on Pacific Coast Highway safety in Malibu
- Union Station plans include a rail bridge over 101 freeway (KTLA)
- Bakersfield's Golden Empire Transit fires its CEO (The Sun)
- A series of technical troubles interrupts BART service (East Bay Times, KQED)
- Sn Diego County's SPRINTER corridor receives $10.2M federal grant to expand service (North County Transit District)
- Ballot challenge to ban on oil drilling near homes dropped; expect a court challenge (Sacramento Bee)
