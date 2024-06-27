Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Napa Bike Coalition solves a bike lane sweeper problem on its own; GET CEO fired; Caltrans seeks input on PCH safety; More

8:49 AM PDT on June 27, 2024

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, tests out a new bike-powered street sweeper. The coalition, after fundraising, purchased the sweeper to clean up the Imola Avenue bridge protected bike lanes. (Napa County Bicycle Coalition)

  • Napa declined to build protected bike lanes because it said it couldn't keep them clean, so the local bike coalition bought a pedal-powered street sweeper (Press Democrat)
  • Berkeley should design streetscapes for passive public safety (Berkeleyside)
  • Instead of working with skateboarders on a safe event, SF police just plan to arrest them (Mission Local)
  • Caltrans seeks public input on Pacific Coast Highway safety in Malibu
  • Union Station plans include a rail bridge over 101 freeway (KTLA)
  • Bakersfield's Golden Empire Transit fires its CEO (The Sun)
  • A series of technical troubles interrupts BART service (East Bay Times, KQED)
  • Sn Diego County's SPRINTER corridor receives $10.2M federal grant to expand service (North County Transit District)
  • Ballot challenge to ban on oil drilling near homes dropped; expect a court challenge (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

These States Are Actually Aiming for More Pedestrians to Die on Their Roads This Year

Federal officials have long allowed states to set their own pedestrian safety targets — and even the deadliest are still choosing goals that would be an increase over previous years.

June 27, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesThe Valley

Eyes on the Street: Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project Completed

Reseda Boulevard now features the longest continuous protected bike lanes in Southern California: 3.9 miles long

June 27, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Eyes on the Street: Protected Intersection on West Grand in Oakland

But they blew it on the bike lanes themselves, which are just painted

June 27, 2024
State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: Bills on AVs

AV bills related to safety, emergency responders, data, reporting requirements

June 26, 2024
See all posts