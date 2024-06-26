Wednesday’s Headlines

- The importance of making bicycling inclusive and accessible for all ages, abilities (ITDP)
- E-bike tariffs will hurt the environment and cities (Energy Institute at Haas)
- CA's top school bus drivers honored (School Transportation News)
- AC Transit launches AI-enabled camera enforcement program (Government Technology)
- On-demand services can fill transit gaps [but it's expensive] (Government Technology)
- The history of LA's in-house transit police (The Source)
- The ripple effects from NY's canceled congestion pricing program (UCLA Luskin Center)
- The hope, hype, and hostility encompassed in "the 15-minute city" (Governing)
- CA reins in its smoggy warehouse problem (EarthJustice)
- After DUI, Assemblymember Carrillo is focused on dangers of alcohol (CalMatters)
- Judge uses "affordable housing" to ban affordable housing (OC Register)
