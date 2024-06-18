Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Think like Amazon to make transportation sustainable; Administrator of CA e-bike program under investigation; Richmond wants to tax Chevron's output; More

8:19 AM PDT on June 18, 2024

Chevron refinery, Richmond. Image: Center for Land Use Interpretation

  • Cheap, easy, good: Think like Amazon to decarbonize transportation (NextCity)
  • Another take on that book everyone's talking about: Killed by a Traffic Engineer (Planetizen)
  • Administrator of CA's e-bike incentive program under investigation (San Diego Union Tribune, BikinginLA)
  • CA bill would prohibit modifying an e-bike to make it go faster (Electrek, CBS8)
  • A design proposal for SF's Powell Street would turn it into a pedestrian paradise (Arch Daily)
  • Tap-to-pay transit fare systems are cash poor, but data rich (Government Technology)
  • Demolish SF's Central Freeway (SF Standard)
  • Report: CA Coastal Commission stymies affordable housing (Times of San Diego)
  • Caltrans begins selling homes they seized for never-built freeway (The Real Deal)
  • Here's what UC Berkeley plans to build on People's Park (Berkeleyside)
  • People are back in their cars post-COVID, and congestion is worse (Fox40)
  • What the U.S. can learn from Los Angeles about regulating ADUs (Arch Daily)
  • City of Richmond considering a tax on oil refining inside city - that would mean Chevron (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

State Capitol Updates

More Bills: E-bikes, Speed Notifications, Malibu Added to Speed Camera Pilot?

Bills move along the process towards their final hearings

June 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

The Real Reason Why Traffic Engineers Design So Many Deadly Roads

Hint: they aren't deliberately trying to get us killed.

June 18, 2024
Orange County

Construction Nearing Completion for OC Streetcar, Opening Expected Summer 2025

Tracks and stations appear nearly complete for the 4.1-mile streetcar. Through Santa Ana much of the light rail project is accompanied by curb-protected bike lanes.

June 17, 2024
