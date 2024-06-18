Tuesday’s Headlines

- Cheap, easy, good: Think like Amazon to decarbonize transportation (NextCity)
- Another take on that book everyone's talking about: Killed by a Traffic Engineer (Planetizen)
- Administrator of CA's e-bike incentive program under investigation (San Diego Union Tribune, BikinginLA)
- CA bill would prohibit modifying an e-bike to make it go faster (Electrek, CBS8)
- A design proposal for SF's Powell Street would turn it into a pedestrian paradise (Arch Daily)
- Tap-to-pay transit fare systems are cash poor, but data rich (Government Technology)
- Demolish SF's Central Freeway (SF Standard)
- Report: CA Coastal Commission stymies affordable housing (Times of San Diego)
- Caltrans begins selling homes they seized for never-built freeway (The Real Deal)
- Here's what UC Berkeley plans to build on People's Park (Berkeleyside)
- People are back in their cars post-COVID, and congestion is worse (Fox40)
- What the U.S. can learn from Los Angeles about regulating ADUs (Arch Daily)
- City of Richmond considering a tax on oil refining inside city - that would mean Chevron (Mercury News)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF