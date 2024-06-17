Monday’s Headlines

- Cities worry about e-bike safety, so they impose rules on riders (rather than make streets safer) (Daily Bulletin)
- Locating train stations and bus stops on freeways is inhumane (City Watch)
- Historical photos of the first BART cars (SF Chronicle)
- Ground broken on BART to San Jose extension (East Bay Times)
- Amtrak is breaking ridership records (Reuters)
- The "time is right" for U.S. high-speed rail (The Guardian)
- LA hoped to learn from NYC's congestion pricing. Now what? (LA Times)
- Tolls can finance infrastructure (Governing)
- Highway 101 resurfacing project in Ventura "complete" (KEYT)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF