Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Locating train stations and bus stops on freeways is a terrible idea; Amtrak is breaking ridership records; Cities worried about e-bike safety impose new rules on riders (but don't build safer streets); More

8:36 AM PDT on June 17, 2024

Image: BART

  • Cities worry about e-bike safety, so they impose rules on riders (rather than make streets safer) (Daily Bulletin)
  • Locating train stations and bus stops on freeways is inhumane (City Watch)
  • Historical photos of the first BART cars (SF Chronicle)
  • Ground broken on BART to San Jose extension (East Bay Times)
  • Amtrak is breaking ridership records (Reuters)
  • The "time is right" for U.S. high-speed rail (The Guardian)
  • LA hoped to learn from NYC's congestion pricing. Now what? (LA Times)
  • Tolls can finance infrastructure (Governing)
  • Highway 101 resurfacing project in Ventura "complete" (KEYT)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Orange County

Construction Nearing Completion for OC Streetcar, Opening Expected Summer 2025

Tracks and stations appear nearly complete for the 4.1-mile streetcar, opening next year. Through Santa Ana much of the light rail project is accompanied by curb-protected bike lanes.

June 17, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

Congressional Watchdog Launches Probe Into Why Massive Cars Kill So Many Pedestrians and Cyclists

If NHTSA won't get to the bottom of the megacar crisis on their own, the investigative arm of congress will.

June 17, 2024
Streetsblog USACar-free street

Car-Free Cities Are Not ‘Radical’

"There’s no element of social engineering or ideological weirdness or Brave New World to a city that doesn’t prioritize cars."

June 17, 2024
See all posts