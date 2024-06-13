Thursday’s Headlines

- Bike Index uncovers bike theft ring in Mexico - selling high-end bikes stolen all over the world (Wired)
- People who live in suburbia like to vacation where they can walk and ride bikes (Video) (CityNerd)
- Changing the car safety rating system could save lives (Vox)
- Caltrans seeks public input on its Highway 99 "comprehensive multimodal plan" for Highway 99 in the Central Valley (Caltrans)
- Installing benches as a love letter to transit (KALW)
- State auditor: San Jose VTA needs better project planning and oversight (KQED)
- Sacramento transit district invites riders to check out new low-floor light-rail vehicles (Sacramento Bee)
- Megabus owner files for bankruptcy, done in by pandemic (Bus & Motorcoach News)
- Placer County to put a transportation sales tax measure on the ballot, mostly for highways (Placer)
- "We can't do it!" Industry reacts to CARB's proposed clean freight rail rule (Santa Ynez Valley News, Competitive Enterprise Institute)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF