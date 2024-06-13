Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

People in suburbs like to vacation where they can walk, ride bikes; Changing the car safety rating system could save lives; Guerrilla bike benches for bus riders; Freight rail industry can't imagine cleaning up trains; More

8:49 AM PDT on June 13, 2024

Photo: Drew Jacksich via Wikipedia

  • Bike Index uncovers bike theft ring in Mexico - selling high-end bikes stolen all over the world (Wired)
  • People who live in suburbia like to vacation where they can walk and ride bikes (Video) (CityNerd)
  • Changing the car safety rating system could save lives (Vox)
  • Caltrans seeks public input on its Highway 99 "comprehensive multimodal plan" for Highway 99 in the Central Valley (Caltrans)
  • Installing benches as a love letter to transit (KALW)
  • State auditor: San Jose VTA needs better project planning and oversight (KQED)
  • Sacramento transit district invites riders to check out new low-floor light-rail vehicles (Sacramento Bee)
  • Megabus owner files for bankruptcy, done in by pandemic (Bus & Motorcoach News)
  • Placer County to put a transportation sales tax measure on the ballot, mostly for highways (Placer)
  • "We can't do it!" Industry reacts to CARB's proposed clean freight rail rule (Santa Ynez Valley News, Competitive Enterprise Institute)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

