Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
ClimatePlan

ClimatePlan Seeks a New Executive Director

This coalition of nonprofits working to shift California's transportation infrastructure towards sustainable and equitable travel is looking for someone to lead their new campaigns

10:36 AM PDT on June 7, 2024

This 2016 report by Climate Plan is the only analysis of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions under regional planning efforts.

ClimatePlan, a coalition of advocacy groups working on sustainable and equitable transportation policy, is going through a transition. Nailah Pope-Harden, until recently our Executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Director for Equity and Tribal Affairs at the California Department of Transportation by Governor Newsom. That means we need to hire a new director to oversee our work.

ClimatePlan was formed in 2007 by eleven nonprofit organizations to implement California’s landmark Sustainable Communities law, S.B. 375. The coalition has grown to include more than fifty partners who represent a broad range of interests, from urban planning and public health, to social equity, to sustainable transportation, to natural and working land conservation.

ClimatePlan’s mission is to advance policies and programs that address the relationship between land use policy and climate change, and leverage the resources and partnerships necessary to realize more sustainable and equitable development throughout California. We do this via our strategic priorities:

  • To drive transformative policy change to advance equitable, healthy, and sustainable housing, land use, and transportation policy.
  • To amplify community voices by offering technical assistance, trainings, and seed grants to elevate policies built upon our local and regional partners’ priorities and direction.
  • To build bridges across issues and geographies by convening diverse nonprofit organizations across the state to create sustainable, healthy, and equitable communities, and to build knowledge and create change.

Under the direction of its ED, ClimatePlan regularly produces analyses of policies and programs on topics such as California's zero-emission vehicles, sustainable communities, and progress under the state's landmark transportation and land-use planning law, S.B. 375. The coalition has published transportation platforms to help inform state decision makers on how to create a sustainable, equitable, and climate-friendly transportation system, and integrating land-use and water regulations in the San Francisco Bay Area to further affordability, equity, and interagency coordination in the fight against climate change.

Now we need to find the right person to lead us into the future. The ClimatePlan Executive Director will facilitate convenings, engage directly with organizations, and help set policy direction for the network. We are looking for excellent communicators who foster collaboration, attract new partners, and represent ClimatePlan to policy leaders, foundations and others. The ED also leads on operations, developing and maintaining the budget, hiring and training staff, and the like.

More information about ClimatePlan, and about the Executive Director position, can be found here. The priority deadline for our first cycle of interviews is coming up on June 7, but applications will remain open until the job is filled.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Emails Confirm West Portal ‘Welcoming’ Committee Was Stacked from the Start

Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and Matilde Ramos Pinto weren't from West Portal. If they'd survived last March's crash, even they would have been barred from the 'West Portal Welcoming Committee,' according to the selection 'criteria'

June 7, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Computable City

Michael Batty on histories of computing, smart city critiques, what the discourse on AI should really be about, and discussions on the future of urban forms.

June 7, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

What are Class III bikeways? Who's really to blame for traffic deaths? Zero emission trucks and vans are on the rise; More

June 7, 2024
See all posts