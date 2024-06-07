ClimatePlan Seeks a New Executive Director

ClimatePlan, a coalition of advocacy groups working on sustainable and equitable transportation policy, is going through a transition. Nailah Pope-Harden, until recently our Executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Director for Equity and Tribal Affairs at the California Department of Transportation by Governor Newsom. That means we need to hire a new director to oversee our work.

ClimatePlan was formed in 2007 by eleven nonprofit organizations to implement California’s landmark Sustainable Communities law, S.B. 375. The coalition has grown to include more than fifty partners who represent a broad range of interests, from urban planning and public health, to social equity, to sustainable transportation, to natural and working land conservation.

ClimatePlan’s mission is to advance policies and programs that address the relationship between land use policy and climate change, and leverage the resources and partnerships necessary to realize more sustainable and equitable development throughout California. We do this via our strategic priorities:

To drive transformative policy change to advance equitable, healthy, and sustainable housing, land use, and transportation policy.

To amplify community voices by offering technical assistance, trainings, and seed grants to elevate policies built upon our local and regional partners’ priorities and direction.

To build bridges across issues and geographies by convening diverse nonprofit organizations across the state to create sustainable, healthy, and equitable communities, and to build knowledge and create change.

Under the direction of its ED, ClimatePlan regularly produces analyses of policies and programs on topics such as California's zero-emission vehicles, sustainable communities, and progress under the state's landmark transportation and land-use planning law, S.B. 375. The coalition has published transportation platforms to help inform state decision makers on how to create a sustainable, equitable, and climate-friendly transportation system, and integrating land-use and water regulations in the San Francisco Bay Area to further affordability, equity, and interagency coordination in the fight against climate change.

Now we need to find the right person to lead us into the future. The ClimatePlan Executive Director will facilitate convenings, engage directly with organizations, and help set policy direction for the network. We are looking for excellent communicators who foster collaboration, attract new partners, and represent ClimatePlan to policy leaders, foundations and others. The ED also leads on operations, developing and maintaining the budget, hiring and training staff, and the like.

More information about ClimatePlan, and about the Executive Director position, can be found here. The priority deadline for our first cycle of interviews is coming up on June 7, but applications will remain open until the job is filled.