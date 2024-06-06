Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Pedestrian deaths are high, and underreported; Video tour of future HSSR alignment; LA Metro riders probably think transit is safe, as opposed to ex-riders; More

8:23 AM PDT on June 6, 2024

Twisted Valley, Elche, Spain. Photo by Jesús Granada

  • Pedestrian deaths are shockingly high - and underreported (The Urbanist)
  • Video: Lucid Stew offers a tour of the future high-speed rail alignment, starting in Anaheim (YouTube)
  • LA Metro riders are more likely to see transit as safe than do people who haven't returned after the pandemic (Phys.org)
  • First look at potential vehicles for planned Watsonville-Santa Cruz passenger rail (Mass Transit)
  • San Jose to break ground on long-awaited light rail extension (Mercury News)
  • Bike hubs, bike parking, bike bridges: A gallery of beautiful bike architecture (Arch Daily)
  • LAist answers questions about California's road tax pilot program
  • UN Secretary-General calls for complete ban on fossil fuel advertising (Heated)
  • Speculation upon speculation as to why NY Governor Hochul suspended congestion pricing, or even if she can (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Who benefits from the remote work experiment? (The Atlantic)
  • City of Portland adds two electric cargo bikes to its city fleet, for official business (Bike Portland)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

