Thursday’s Headlines

- Pedestrian deaths are shockingly high - and underreported (The Urbanist)
- Video: Lucid Stew offers a tour of the future high-speed rail alignment, starting in Anaheim (YouTube)
- LA Metro riders are more likely to see transit as safe than do people who haven't returned after the pandemic (Phys.org)
- First look at potential vehicles for planned Watsonville-Santa Cruz passenger rail (Mass Transit)
- San Jose to break ground on long-awaited light rail extension (Mercury News)
- Bike hubs, bike parking, bike bridges: A gallery of beautiful bike architecture (Arch Daily)
- LAist answers questions about California's road tax pilot program
- UN Secretary-General calls for complete ban on fossil fuel advertising (Heated)
- Speculation upon speculation as to why NY Governor Hochul suspended congestion pricing, or even if she can (Pedestrian Observations)
- Hochul blew it (Curbed)
- Who benefits from the remote work experiment? (The Atlantic)
- City of Portland adds two electric cargo bikes to its city fleet, for official business (Bike Portland)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF