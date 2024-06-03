Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit rescue plan is on hold; Bus driver evacuates riders in midst of Corral fire; People want to walk in cities; More

8:40 AM PDT on June 3, 2024

Image: BART

  • Why a Bay Area transit rescue plan is on hold (CalMatters, San Mateo Daily Journal, KQED)
  • To cut car traffic and pollution, Tahoe shuttles offer free rides (SF Gate)
  • Driver evacuates bus riders to safety amidst Corral fire (ABC10)
  • SF Muni workers could strike this summer (SF Chronicle)
  • Second lawsuit filed against I-80 Yolo Causeway project (Davis Enterprise)
  • "If there's room for 7 lanes of traffic, there's room for a sidewalk and a bike lane"; TikToker tries to navigate U.S. cities (MSN)
  • The strange villainization of the 15-minute city (The New Republic)
  • Cities using tech to "solve" parking - and make money (Route Fifty)
  • Connecticut Senator walks across the state to talk to constituents, for the eighth time (Chris Murphy)
  • A little history about fonts on freeway signs… and a long fight about them (KTLA)
  • Corporate tax breaks tend to mean nobody gets tax benefits except corporations (CalMatters)
  • After delay due to technical difficulties, cap-and-trade auction price drops (E&E News)
  • CA sides with big utilities, trimming incentives for community solar (Grist)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

