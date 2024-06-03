Monday’s Headlines

- Why a Bay Area transit rescue plan is on hold (CalMatters, San Mateo Daily Journal, KQED)
- To cut car traffic and pollution, Tahoe shuttles offer free rides (SF Gate)
- Driver evacuates bus riders to safety amidst Corral fire (ABC10)
- SF Muni workers could strike this summer (SF Chronicle)
- Second lawsuit filed against I-80 Yolo Causeway project (Davis Enterprise)
- "If there's room for 7 lanes of traffic, there's room for a sidewalk and a bike lane"; TikToker tries to navigate U.S. cities (MSN)
- The strange villainization of the 15-minute city (The New Republic)
- Cities using tech to "solve" parking - and make money (Route Fifty)
- Connecticut Senator walks across the state to talk to constituents, for the eighth time (Chris Murphy)
- A little history about fonts on freeway signs… and a long fight about them (KTLA)
- Corporate tax breaks tend to mean nobody gets tax benefits except corporations (CalMatters)
- After delay due to technical difficulties, cap-and-trade auction price drops (E&E News)
- CA sides with big utilities, trimming incentives for community solar (Grist)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF