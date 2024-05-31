Friday’s Headlines

- Video: The staggering health improvements from bike commuting (Shifter)
- Spike in pedestrian deaths hits nearly all metro areas (Route Fifty)
- Where federal transit funding is going (Traffic Technology Today)
- Tariffs are about to make e-bikes a lot more expensive (The Verge)
- How CA ending gas-powered vehicles could affect the nation (Governing)
- Caltrans to talk about project to replace Stockton viaduct (Caltrans)
- Caltrans to hold meeting on I-680 express lane options through Contra Costa County (Bay Area Metro)
- MTC approves $18.3 million allocation for Bay Area transit projects (Mass Transit)
- Colorado's "ambitious" highway program means not building them (NY Times)
