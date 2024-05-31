Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

The staggering health improvements bike commuting can bring; Where federal transit funds are going; E-bikes about the get a lot more expensive; More

8:16 AM PDT on May 31, 2024

  • Video: The staggering health improvements from bike commuting (Shifter)
  • Spike in pedestrian deaths hits nearly all metro areas (Route Fifty)
  • Where federal transit funding is going (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Tariffs are about to make e-bikes a lot more expensive (The Verge)
  • How CA ending gas-powered vehicles could affect the nation (Governing)
  • Caltrans to talk about project to replace Stockton viaduct (Caltrans)
  • Caltrans to hold meeting on I-680 express lane options through Contra Costa County (Bay Area Metro)
  • MTC approves $18.3 million allocation for Bay Area transit projects (Mass Transit)
  • Colorado's "ambitious" highway program means not building them (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

CA Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)

Environmental Groups File Suit Against I-80 Highway Expansion

The environmental report for the Yolo Bypass project understates the true impacts of the project, according to the lawsuit

May 31, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesVision Zero

L.A. City Shares Update on Hollywood Blvd. Improvements

Protected bike lanes are coming to Hollywood Boulevard this summer

May 31, 2024
Streetsblog USARoundabouts

Friday Video: What the Dutch Think of America’s Roundabout Capital

Carmel, Indiana has become nationally famous for slowing down drivers. But what do Europeans think of its progress?

May 31, 2024
See all posts