Tuesday’s Headlines

- Bay Area's "Transit Transformation" commitments spurs light rail, bus improvements (Contra Costa Herald)
- Bill for Bay Area regional transit bond measure moves forward (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- But the plan is "unraveling" (SF Chronicle)
- It's "going off the rails" because South Bay leaders don't want it (East Bay Times)
- EIR for high-speed rail's Palmdale to Burbank leg released (LA Times)
- Santa Barbara celebrates return of waterfront shuttle (KEYT)
- Bike path connection along SR 56 in Del Mar completed (Del Mar Times)
- Other cities pause natural gas bans for new buildings in wake of court ruling (East Bay Times)
- Why shared e-scooters keep disappearing (Mercury News)
