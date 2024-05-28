Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit transformation already starting, but regional bond measure is in trouble because South Bay doesn't want to participate; High-speed rail EIR released; More

8:38 AM PDT on May 28, 2024

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • Bay Area's "Transit Transformation" commitments spurs light rail, bus improvements (Contra Costa Herald)
  • Bill for Bay Area regional transit bond measure moves forward (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • EIR for high-speed rail's Palmdale to Burbank leg released (LA Times)
  • Santa Barbara celebrates return of waterfront shuttle (KEYT)
  • Bike path connection along SR 56 in Del Mar completed (Del Mar Times)
  • Other cities pause natural gas bans for new buildings in wake of court ruling (East Bay Times)
  • Why shared e-scooters keep disappearing (Mercury News)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

