Thursday’s Headlines

- California has a climate deficit (CalBike)
- Governor's budget cuts put corporate profits over people (The Budget Center)
- Climate programs would lose billions (CalMatters)
- Friday is a big deadline for bills in CA legislature (Capitol Weekly)
- Transit agencies need to hire and train more maintenance workers (Governing)
- Federal spending helped save public transit, an "essential service," during COVID. What now? (NY Times)
- Millions in state and federal funding coming for infrastructure repairs in San Mateo County (Patch)
- Parklets in Upland? Yes. But first, trees need to be removed (Daily Bulletin)
- Report: There is a lot of single-family-zoned land in California (Othering and Belonging)
- Cars in CA could alert drivers if they go over speed limit (Transport Topics, Spectrum)
- Stop driving cars onto pedestrian paths (Carscoops)
- Where do states stash their rainy day funds? (Governing)
