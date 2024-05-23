Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Newsom's budget proposal puts corporate profits over people; Big deadline tomorrow; Transit agencies need lots of new maintenance workers; More

8:44 AM PDT on May 23, 2024

Image: California Air Resources Board

Note: Streetsblog sites in California will take an extra long weekend, and be back on Tuesday

  • California has a climate deficit (CalBike)
  • Governor's budget cuts put corporate profits over people (The Budget Center)
    • Climate programs would lose billions (CalMatters)
  • Friday is a big deadline for bills in CA legislature (Capitol Weekly)
  • Transit agencies need to hire and train more maintenance workers (Governing)
  • Federal spending helped save public transit, an "essential service," during COVID. What now? (NY Times)
  • Millions in state and federal funding coming for infrastructure repairs in San Mateo County (Patch)
  • Parklets in Upland? Yes. But first, trees need to be removed (Daily Bulletin)
  • Report: There is a lot of single-family-zoned land in California (Othering and Belonging)
  • Cars in CA could alert drivers if they go over speed limit (Transport Topics, Spectrum)
  • Stop driving cars onto pedestrian paths (Carscoops)
  • Where do states stash their rainy day funds? (Governing)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

