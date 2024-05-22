Wednesday’s Headlines

- Debate over funding the Active Transportation Program continues (Politico)
- New fare payment system for Bay Area transit delayed (SF Chronicle)
- Widening I-80, toll lanes, climate questions (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley voters might decide on two different tax measures to fix sidewalks and streets (Berkeleyside)
- E-bikes drive push for better bike parking (Streets.mn)
- Some cities are cutting transportation emissions using a range of strategies (Governing)
- Who pays for those expensive Texas highways? Like in California: everybody (KUT News)
- City of San Mateo sued for proposing unrealistic housing sites (The Mercury News)
- Oil industry bets on carbon capture for its survival (Grist)
